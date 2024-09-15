R Ashwin Claims India Fast Bowler as the Most Valuable Indian Player at Present

He has evolved into an effective all-format bowler and has been integral to India's success.

Veteran India spinner Ravichandran Ashwin recently name-dropped a talismanic India pacer as the most valuable Indian star currently.

Speedster Jasprit Bumrah has time and again displayed why he is the best in his craft and Ashwin also highlighted the same.

Since his debut for India in 2016, Bumrah has evolved into one of the most effective bowlers in all formats of the game. The fast bowler from Ahmedabad has played in 195 international matches, taking 397 wickets across formats.

In a conversation with Vimal Kumar on his YouTube Channel, Ashwin mentioned that the people of Chennai have a deep admiration for bowlers and expressed his satisfaction that Bumrah is regarded with such reverence in the city.

"We Chennai people appreciate bowlers a lot. He was here for an event as a chief guest 4-5 days ago. We gave him a Rajni treatment. We (Chennai people) treat bowlers very nicely. He should be treated as a champion. I don’t want to name, but Jasprit Bumrah is the most valuable Indian cricketer right now," he said.

Bumrah has been integral to India's success

Bumrah played a crucial role in ending India's ICC trophy drought by helping them win the T20 World Cup 2024 earlier this year in June. He was named Player of the Tournament for his impressive performance, taking 15 wickets in eight games and making a significant impact in the final against South Africa.

Ashwin, who will join Bumrah in the forthcoming India vs Bangladesh Test series, believes that Bumrah deserves even more recognition.

The two-match Test series between India and Bangladesh is set to start on September 19 in Chennai.

ALSO READ: [WATCH] Shreyas Iyer left embarrassed after getting clean bowled between his legs in Duleep Trophy

Following this, Rohit Sharma and his team will face New Zealand in three additional Tests before travelling to Australia for a five-match Border-Gavaskar Trophy series.

For more updates, follow CricXtasy on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, Telegram and YouTube.