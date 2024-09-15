[WATCH] Shreyas Iyer left embarrassed after getting clean bowled between his legs in Duleep Trophy

It seemed as if Shreyas Iyer had absolutely misjudged the delivery.

India D captain Shreyas Iyer appeared poised to secure his second half-century of the Duleep Trophy 2024 but India A left-arm spinner Shams Mulani clearly had other intentions as he managed to dismiss the star batter rather embarrassingly.

Shreyas Iyer seemingly misjudged the delivery and attempted an ill-timedpull shot, which resulted in his dismissal as the ball went straight through his legs and hit the stumps.

During the first session of Day 4 of the match between India A and India D, Mulani had already claimed the wicket of Devdutt Padikkal and continued to trouble the batter. On the final delivery of the 47th over, Mulani dismissed Iyer.

Iyer was out after making 41 runs off 55 balls, including 8 boundaries. His contribution was a significant part of the partnership's total.

Shreyas Iyer-led India D succumbs to a comprehensive loss

Talking about the match, India A set a formidable target by posting 290 runs in their first innings, with significant contributions from Shams Mulani and Tanush Kotian, both scoring half-centuries. India D struggled in their response, getting bowled out for just 183 runs, as Khaleel Ahmed and Aaqib Khan each claimed three wickets.

In their second innings, India A decided to declare on 380/3, powered by a century partnership between Tilak Varma and Pratham Singh.

On Day 4, India D resumed play at 62/1, with Ricky Bhui and Yash Dubey building a steady 100-run partnership.

Despite Bhui's impressive century of 113 runs and notable efforts from captain Shreyas Iyer (41) and Sanju Samson (40), India D couldn’t escape their difficult position and eventually lost the match by a considerable margin of 186 runs.

