CricXtasy writers pick six underrated Indian players who left a mark in the league stage of IPL 2022

Three CricXtasy writers pick two Indian players apiece who impressed in the league stages of IPL 2022 and could be future India candidates

As the IPL has grown as a league, the focus on achieving on-field success has also increased. While the teams rightly emphasise assembling the best possible squads, the IPL inevitably presents an opportunity to the non-regular international (Indian) players to perform and put themselves into the reckoning for the selection in the national side.

This season, with two more teams in the competition, allowed better exposure to more players than ever. Here, we take a look at six Indian players who've made a mark in the league stage of the ongoing tournament.

Author: Naman Agarwal

Rinku Singh

From considering getting a job as a sweeper to cracking a seven-figure deal, Rinku Singh’s story is the classic rags-to-riches one that we’ve seen so often in the IPL. But while he went from rags to riches overnight in 2018, when KKR picked him up in the auction for the first time for 80 lakhs, it took him five years to turn the hype into substance. And he did it in some style!

He didn’t start in the XI this season too, but KKR’s constant chopping and changing meant that he got a chance after seven matches. He grabbed it with both hands, scoring 35(28) in his first outing vs Gujarat Titans, his then personal best in the IPL. He only went from strength to strength from there, stitching an unbeaten 66 run partnership with Nitish Rana to finish the match vs RR, and then playing the innings which catapulted him into overnight stardom — a 14 ball 40 vs LSG. The KKR captain told Rinku after the match vs RR that he is going to be a key player for KKR in the middle-order going forward. He certainly made a case for being a strong presence going forward.

Mukesh Choudhary

Mukesh Choudhary was the find of the season for CSK in what was otherwise a disappointing campaign. In the absence of Deepak Chahar, CSK’s pace attack looked really thin, especially in the Powerplay. But Mukesh put his hand up, and has given CSK a lot to work with for the future. His left arm angle and the natural swing to the RHB is like poetry in motion, and with time, he’s only going to develop more tricks.

He didn’t have a great start, going for 11.14 and 13 rpo in his first two matches with just one wicket to show. It was the game against arch-rivals MI where he had his first breakthrough performance, picking three wickets in the Powerplay. He picked 3 or more wickets in an innings two more times — against SRH and against MI for the second time in the season — and ended the league stage as the joint highest wicket taker in the PP with 11 wickets alongside a certain Mohammed Shami. That's some elite company to put yourself in!

Author- Tushar Jain

Khaleel Ahmed

Khaleel Ahmed was a debatable buy and was also perceived to be a substandard one. However, the left-arm seamer stood tall and helped Delhi's bowling attack, which had quite a few loopholes, shape better. This was Khaleel's best IPL season – not just in terms of numbers, but also in the way he bowled.

He bowled with a better pace and hit the deck harder with greater control and accuracy. The 24-year-old fast-bowler reduced the usage of slower balls and off-cutters. Talking about his prospects for India, Khaleel could be tried as an enforcer in overs 1-40 in ODIs.

Mohsin Khan

Mohsin Khan has emerged as one of the finds of this IPL season. The left-arm pacer has made Lucknow's bowling attack more potent, particularly with the new ball. The 23-year-old young pacer has displayed glimpses of all-around bowling skills with fine control.

Mohsin can clock high speeds, move the new ball and use off-cutters as a variation. KL Rahul, one of the better players of pace-bowling, regarded Mohsin as a "scary bowler" to face. The Uttar Pradesh bowler has impressive numbers in his List A and T20 career. As he plays more cricket and gains experience, Mohsin can certainly take strides in international cricket.

Author- Darpan Jain

Yashasvi Jaiswal

Yashasvi Jaiswal was dropped from the XI after only three innings this season. His score in the first three innings this year read 20, 1 and 4. But, when the team recalled Jaiswal, he made an impact right away.

Jaiswal's intent is barely a surprise as he has been batting like this since the second phase of IPL 2021. His average and the strike rate are 28.21 and 143.64 in the league since then. Additionally, the southpaw has a boundary ball percentage of 22.91.

Given his talent, Jaiswal was burdened with expectations right from the start. But, the 20-year-old has upped his game now. The team would expect him to be maintain his consistency and prove his retention worth going forward.

Rahul Tripathi

Rahul Tripathi has been ever consistent in the IPL. His intent was remarkable throughout the season. He provided the impetus to the SRH batting several times.

When the Sunrisers Hyderabad won five consecutive games in the league phase, Rahul Tripathi played a vital role with three impactful knocks, striking at a handsome 190.90 in those five games. While his team didn't qualify for the playoffs, Tripathi was outstanding throughout the tournament.