AFG vs AUS Predictions, Odds & Betting Tips – Champions Trophy 2025, Match 10 – 28/02/2025

Match prediction for Afghanistan vs Australia Match 10 in Lahore.

AFG vs AUS Predictions: Charged-up Afghanistan aim to secure a semifinal spot

Afghanistan, who are coming off an incredible win over England, will back themselves for a similar outcome when they face Australia in this Group B fixture of the Champions Trophy 2025. The match will take place at Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore on Friday, February 28. The first ball of the match is set to be bowled at 2:30 PM IST.

Check out our analysis for the AFG vs AUS match.

Best Bets

Here are some predictions for this Afghanistan vs Australia match.

Travis Head was dismissed early against England but will be a huge threat to Afghanistan. Since 2022, Head averages 56 and has a strike rate of 121 in ODIs.

Australia have Matt Short and Travis Head at the top of the order. Seamers have found great assistance in Lahore with the new ball, which should go in favour of the pair.

Ibrahim Zadran is coming off a sensational knock against England, scoring 177 off 146. He is the best player of pace bowling in the Afghanistan side and had hit a century against Australia in the 2023 World Cup.

Venue and Pitch Analysis

Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore is known to produce excellent pitches for batting, with not much assistance for bowlers. The team batting first has posted more than 300 runs in seven out of the previous 10 ODIs. Both games played here in this tournament have seen over 600 runs in each game.

ALSO READ:

Head-to-Head Record AFG vs AUS

There have been only four encounters between these two teams in the fifty-over format. Australia have won all four, with the most recent one coming in the 2023 World Cup.

Afghanistan

Afghanistan repeated their heroics from the 2023 World Cup, beating England in a second consecutive ICC fifty-over event. Ibrahim Zadran (177 off 146) played one of the best ODI innings to power the team to a strong total of 325. Azmatullah Omarzai picked 5 for 58 in the second innings, striking at important phases to help Afghanistan clinch an epic win by 8 runs. A win over Australia would secure a spot in the semi-final.

Possible XI: Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Ibrahim Zadran, Sediqullah Atal, Rahmat Shah, Hashmatullah Shahidi (C), Azmatullah Omarzai, Mohammad Nabi, Gulbadin Naib, Rashid Khan, Fazalhaq Farooqi, Noor Ahmad

Australia

Australia have three points from two games and need to win this game to advance through to the semi-finals. They defeated England in the opening game while the clash against South Africa was washed out due to rain. Josh Inglis was the star against England, where he smashed an unbeaten 120 off 86 deliveries as they chased down 352.

Possible XI: Matthew Short, Travis Head, Steven Smith (c), Marnus Labuschagne, Josh Inglis (wk), Alex Carey, Glenn Maxwell, Ben Dwarshuis, Nathan Ellis, Adam Zampa, Spencer Johnson

Where to Watch AFG vs AUS Champions Trophy 2025

Check out the details of where to watch the Afghanistan vs Australia Champions Trophy 2025 match.

The live telecast will be available on Star Sports Network channels. Live streaming will be available on the JioHotstar app and website.

Pakistan fans can watch the live telecast on PTV and Ten Sports. Myco and Tamasha apps provide live streaming.

England – SKY Sports

USA – Willow TV

West Indies – ESPN Caribbean

Australia – Prime Video.

Bangladesh – Toffee app, Nagorik TV and T Sports

New Zealand – Sky Sport NZ, NOW, and SkyGo app

Sri Lanka – Maharaja TV

Afghanistan – ATN

Toss Prediction

Afghanistan are a side that prefers batting first and defending the total. Australia, on the other hand, likes chasing. With dew likely to be a factor, batting second is a better option.

AFG vs AUS Champions Trophy 2025 – Key Points

Take a look at the weather forecast, key matchup and favourites to get a better picture of the match.

Weather conditions

As per the weather forecast, it could be cloudy in Lahore on Thursday afternoon and evening. There could be over 50% cloud cover, with a 25% chance of precipitation in the afternoon and around 8% in the evening. The humidity will be at around 46%, with the temperature likely to range between 17 to 24 degree Celsius.

Favourites to win the match – Australia

The bookmakers have Australia as heavy favourites ahead of this match with a 78% chance of winning.

Key matchup

Josh Inglis is one of the best players against spin bowling and will be key against the Afghanistan side.

For more updates, follow CricXtasy on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, Telegram, and YouTube.