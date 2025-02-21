AUS vs ENG Predictions, Odds & Betting Tips – Champions Trophy 2025, Match 4 – 22/02/2025

Match prediction for Australia vs England Match 4 in Lahore.

AUS vs ENG Predictions: Ashes Rivals look to gain early advantage in Group B

The fourth match of the Champions Trophy 2025 will witness the arch rivals Australia and England going head to head on Saturday, February 22. The Group B fixture is set to take place at the Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore, with the first ball set to be bowled at 2:30 PM IST.

AUS vs ENG Predictions – Champions Trophy 2025 – Best Bets

Here are some of the best bets for this Australia vs England match.

Adam Zampa to be the top Australia bowler – 1xBet @ 5.50, BET HERE

England have struggled against spin in recent times and have often thrown their wickets away while playing attacking shots. Adam Zampa has an excellent record against England, with 34 wickets from just 16 games, including three four-wicket hauls.

Joe Root over 34.5 runs – Parimatch @ 1.85, BET HERE

Joe Root scored a 69 and had a couple of good starts on the recent tour of India. He has a solid record in the format, with over 6600 runs at an average of 47. Root is also likely to bowl a few overs as one of the fifth bowling options.

England to hit most sixes – Stake @ 1.80, BET HERE

England have firepower in their line-up and batters who are generally looking for big shots. Given their aggressive mindset, you can back them to hit more sixes in this game.

Venue and Pitch Analysis

Pitches at Gaddafi Stadium are generally very flat with plenty of runs on offer. Bowlers have to toil hard for wickets on these surfaces. In the last eight ODI matches played at this ground, the team batting first posted more than 300 five times. Expect a similarly batting friendly pitch for this game.

AUS vs ENG Odds Champions Trophy 2025

1xBet Stake Parimatch BC Game Rajabets Australia win the match 1.8 1.8 1.77 1.75 1.75 England win the match 2.05 2.05 2.04 2.05 2.05

Head-to-Head Record AUS vs ENG

The head-to-head record between these two rivals is in Australia’s favour. Out of 161 ODIs between the two, Australia have won 91 games while England have claimed 65 matches. As for the last 10 encounters, Australia have dominated the scoreline by 8-2.

Australia

The world champions Australia are coming into this tournament with several challenges. They will have a completely new pace attack, with the main trio unavailable due to injuries and personal reasons. Spencer Johnson, Sean Abbott, and Nathan Ellis are likely to form the pace attack. In the batting department, Australia have to choose between Jake Fraser-McGurk and Matthew Short to partner Travis Head. Australia recently played a two-match series in Sri Lanka, which they lost by 0-2.

Possible XI: Matthew Short, Travis Head, Steven Smith (c), Marnus Labuschagne, Josh Inglis (wk), Aaron Hardie, Glenn Maxwell, Sean Abbott, Nathan Ellis, Adam Zampa, Spencer Johnson

England

Much like their opponents, England also have multiple headaches heading into the competition. They were completely outplayed in the recent ODI series against India, losing all three games. The Jos Buttler-led side has also been battling with injury issues. Jacob Bethell was ruled out of the tournament while Jamie Smith has been nursing a calf injury. Their bowling attack is likely to comprise Jofra Archer, Mark Wood, Brydon Carse and Adil Rashid.

Possible XI: Phil Salt (wk), Ben Duckett, Joe Root, Harry Brook, Jos Buttler (c), Jamie Smith, Liam Livingstone, Brydon Carse, Jofra Archer, Adil Rashid, Mark Wood

Where to Watch AUS vs ENG Champions Trophy 2025

Check out the details of where to watch the Australia vs England Champions Trophy 2025 match.

The live telecast will be available on Star Sports Network channels. Live streaming will be available on the JioHotstar app and website.

Pakistan fans can watch the live telecast on PTV and Ten Sports. Myco and Tamasha apps provide the live streaming.

In England, fans can tune into SKY Sports.

Toss Prediction

The team batting first has won and lost four games each at this ground in the last five years. Dew could be a factor here in the day-night matches. Expect the toss winner to opt to field first.

AUS vs ENG Champions Trophy 2025 – Key Points

Take a look at the weather forecast, key matchup and favourites to get a better picture of the match.

Weather conditions

The weather forecast suggests it will be sunny and pleasant in Lahore on Saturday afternoon. Evening should also witness clear skies, with no threat of rain throughout the day. The humidity levels are expected to be high at around 67%, with wind gusts traveling up to 11 kmph. The temperature should be around 24 degree Celsius in the afternoon, going down up to 14 degree Celsius in evening.

Favourites to win the match – Australia

The bookmakers have placed Australia as favourites heading into this match with a 58% chance of winning.

Key matchup

Adam Zampa has the edge against Jos Buttler. The leg-spinner has conceded 43 runs in 57 deliveries in the fifty-over format and has dismissed Buttler five times.

