BLR-W vs GJ-W Predictions, Odds & Betting Tips – WPL 2025, Match 12 – 27/02/2025

BLR-W vs GJ-W Predictions: Gujarat Giants and RCB Women look to get back on winning track

RCB Women and Gujarat Giants are set to lock horns in match no. 12 of the Women’s Premier League (WPL) 2025 on Thursday, February 27. Both teams are coming off consecutive defeats and will look to get back to winning ways. M Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bengaluru will host the match, with the action to kick off at 7:30 PM IST.

BLR-W vs GJ-W Predictions – WPL 2025 – Best Bets

Ellyse Perry to be the player of the match – 1xBet @ 7.00, BET HERE

Ellyse Perry has been in incredible form, scoring 81 off 43 and 90* off 56 in the last couple of games. She is the leading run-scorer in the WPL, having amassed 835 runs at a ridiculous average of 64. Perry has hit seven half centuries in the league, three of which have come in this season.

RCB Women to win – Parimatch @ 1.60, BET HERE

The last time these two teams met, RCB Women chased down 202. They have a stronger batting unit in Smriti Mandhana, Ellyse Perry, Richa Ghosh, and Danni Wyatt-Hodge. Gujarat Giants, on the other hand, have been highly dependent on Ash Gardner and Deandra Dottin.

Ash Gardner over 42.5 performance points – Stake @ 1.84, BET HERE

Gardner was magnificent in the previous clash between these two teams, blasting 79 not-out off 37 balls and picking up two scalps. She has 468 runs in the WPL, along with 22 wickets.

Venue and Pitch Analysis

M Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru has provided very good pitches for batting over the years. Batters have had good success in the WPL as well, with the average first innings score of 155 from 15 games. The team batting first has posted more than 165 runs in three out of four games this season.

BLR-W vs GJ-W Odds WPL 2025

1xBet Stake Parimatch BC Game Rajabets RCB Women win the match 1.52 1.55 1.51 1.5 1.5 Gujarat Giants win the match 2.59 2.40 2.45 2.45 2.45

Head-to-Head Record BLR-W vs GJ-W

The head-to-head record between the two teams is tilted towards RCB Women. They have faced each other five times in the WPL, with RCB winning three games and Gujarat Giants claiming two.

Royal Challengers Bengaluru Women

Following two wins in the first two games, RCB Women have lost to Mumbai Indians and UP Warriorz. They will rue their performance in the last game, where they lost from multiple strong positions. Ellyse Perry scored a sensational 90 not-out in 56 while Danni Wyatt-Hodge made 57 off 41 as they posted 180. In the second innings, they could not defend 47 runs off the last 22 deliveries. Needing 9 runs in the Super over, they did not send Perry in and it cost them the match.

Possible XI: Smriti Mandhana (c), Danni Wyatt-Hodge, Ellyse Perry, Richa Ghosh (wk), Raghvi Bist, Kanika Ahuja, Georgia Wareham, Sneh Rana, Kim Garth, Ekta Bisht, Renuka Singh

Gujarat Giants Women

Ashleigh Gardner’s side is reeling at the bottom of the table with one win and three losses. They suffered a six-wicket defeat in the previous game against Delhi Capitals. Batting first, they had a big collapse, losing six wickets for just 60 runs. Bharti Fulmali top scored with an unbeaten 40 off 29 to help them reach 129. Kashvee Gautam claimed 2 for 26 in four overs but they didn’t have enough runs on the board.

Possible XI: Beth Mooney (wk), Harleen Deol, Phoebe Litchfield, Ashleigh Gardner (c), Deandra Dottin, Bharti Fulmali, Simran Shaikh, Kashvee Gautam, Priya Mishra, Tanuja Kanwar, Meghna Singh

Where to Watch BLR-W vs GJ-W WPL 2025

Check out the details of where to watch the Royal Challengers Bengaluru Women vs Gujarat Giants Women WPL match.

The live telecast for WPL will be available on Sports 18 and Star Sports Network. Live streaming will be available on JioHotstar.

Fans from England can catch all the live action on Sky Sports.

Australian viewers can watch the match on Fox Sports.

In South Africa, fans can tune into SuperSports.

Toss Prediction

In the ongoing season, only one match was won by the team batting first. In Bengaluru, the team batting first has won only four out of 15 WPL matches. second. Expect the team winning the toss to field first.

BLR-W vs GJ-W WPL – Key Points

Take a look at the weather forecast, key matchup and favourites to get a better idea of the match.

Weather conditions

The weather in Bengaluru is expected to be cloudy on Thursday evening. There could be around 65% cloud cover but the radar suggests that there should be no threat of rain. The humidity levels are likely to be around 43%. Expect the temperature to be around 21 degree Celsius, while wind gusts travel at up to 39 kmph.

Favourites to win the match – RCB Women

As per the betting markets, RCB Women are favourites heading into this match. They have a 62% chance of winning.

Key matchup

RCB’s Smriti Mandhana has had a tough time against Ash Gardner. The left-hand batter has scored 149 runs from 150 balls against the off-spinner in all T20s and has lost her wicket nine times.

