DEL-W vs BLR-W Predictions, Odds & Betting Tips – WPL 2025, Match 04 – 17/02/2025

Match prediction for Delhi Capitals Women vs Royal Challengers Bengaluru Women Match 04 in Vadodara.

DEL-W vs BLR-W Predictions: Bengaluru and Delhi Look to Build Momentum after Winning Opening Games

The match no. 4 of the Women’s Premier League (WPL) 2025 will have Royal Challengers Bengaluru and Delhi Capitals locking horns on Monday, February 17. Kotambi Stadium in Vadodara will be hosting the match, with the scheduled start time of 7:30 PM IST.

Check out our analysis for the DEL-W vs BLR-W match with the top betting tips and predictions.

DEL-W vs BLR-W Predictions – WPL 2025 – Best Bets

Here are some of the best bets for this Delhi Capitals Women vs Royal Challengers Bengaluru Women WPL match.

Ellyse Perry to be the top Royal Challengers Bengaluru batter – 1xBet @ 3.75, BET HERE

Ellyse Perry continues to shine in the WPL, with yet another fifty to kick off the season. She hit 57 off 34 against Gujarat Giants. Perry has a prolific record in the league, with 657 runs at an average of 55 and strike rate of 131.

Delhi Capitals Women to win – Parimatch @ 1.80, BET HERE

Delhi Capitals’ bowling unit did an excellent job against Mumbai even without Marizanne Kapp and Jess Jonassen. Both teams have multiple players who can win matches on their own but Delhi holds an edge due to a superior bowling attack.

Shafali Verma over 24.5 performance points – Stake @ 1.83, BET HERE

Shafali Verma was at her destructive best in the previous game, scoring 43 runs off 18 balls. She has an average of 35 and strike rate of 172 in the WPL.

Venue and Pitch Analysis

Kotambi Stadium, Vadodara has produced excellent pitches so far. The season opener saw a record run-chase of 202 while the second game had over 320 runs across two innings. There was some assistance for seamers with the new ball in the second match. Expect another good surface for this game.

ALSO READ:

DEL-W vs BLR-W Odds WPL 2025

1xBet Stake Parimatch BC Game Rajabets DC Women win the match 1.96 1.85 1.81 1.8 1.8 RCB Women win the match 1.87 1.95 1.93 1.95 1.95

DC Women win the match 1xBet 1.96 Stake 1.85 Parimatch 1.81 BC Game 1.8 Rajabets 1.8 RCB Women win the match 1xBet 1.87 Stake 1.95 Parimatch 1.93 BC Game 1.95 Rajabets 1.95

Head-to-Head Record DEL-W vs BLR-W

The head-to-head record between these two sides is in favour of Delhi Capitals. They have won four encounters while Royal Challengers Bengaluru clinched the last year’s final.

Delhi Capitals Women

The runners-up of the first two editions, Delhi Capitals started this season with a nail-biting victory over Mumbai Indians. Shikha Pandey was excellent with the ball, picking 2 for 14 in four overs. Chasing 164, Shafali Verma put them in a strong position with 43 in 18 deliveries before they lost a few wickets. Niki Prasad made 35 off 33 to get them closer to the target. Marizanne Kapp and Jess Jonassen missed the previous game due to illness. If fit, they should slot into the XI.

Possible XI: Shafali Verma, Meg Lanning (c), Alice Capsey, Jemimah Rodrigues, Annabel Sutherland, Niki Prasad, Sarah Bryce (wk), Minnu Mani, Shikha Pandey, Arundhati Reddy, Radha Yadav

Royal Challengers Bengaluru Women

The defending champions pulled off the highest successful run-chase in their opening game against Gujarat Giants. Chasing 202, Bengaluru lost a couple of early wickets but Ellyse Perry kept them in the game with 57 off 34. Richa Ghosh then took over and smashed 64 not-out in 27 balls while Kanika Ahuja hit 30 not-out in just 13. Bengaluru have roped in Sneh Rana for injured Shreyanka Patil.

Possible XI: Smriti Mandhana (c), Danni Wyatt-Hodge, Ellyse Perry, Richa Ghosh (wk), Raghvi Bist, Kanika Ahuja, Georgia Wareham, Sneh Rana, Kim Garth, VJ Joshitha, Renuka Singh

Where to Watch DEL-W vs BLR-W WPL 2025

Check out the details of where to watch the Delhi Capitals Women vs Royal Challengers Bengaluru Women WPL match.

The live telecast for WPL will be available on Sports 18 and Star Sports Network. Live streaming will be available on JioHotstar.

Fans from England can catch all the live action on Sky Sports.

In Australia, the WPL matches can be watched on Fox Sports.

SuperSports is the official broadcasting partner in South Africa.

Toss Prediction

The first two games of the season were won by the chasing sides and there was a good amount of dew in the second innings. Expect the toss-winning captain to opt to field first.

DEL-W vs BLR-W WPL – Key Points

Take a look at the weather forecast, key matchup and favourites to get a better picture of the match.

Weather conditions

As per the forecast, Vadodara should witness mainly clear and warm weather on Monday evening. With zero chance of precipitation, rain is unlikely to be a factor. The humidity levels will be at around 29%. The temperature is expected to range between 23°C to 26°C, while wind gusts travel at upto 15 kmph.

Favourites to win the match – Delhi Capitals Women

According to the bookmakers, Delhi Capitals Women are slight favourites to win this match with a 55% chance of winning.

Key matchup

Smriti Mandhana has faced 25 balls from Shikha Pandey, scoring only 26 runs and getting dismissed twice.

For more updates, follow CricXtasy on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, Telegram, and YouTube.