4 Best Knocks by RCB Players in Women’s Premier League Ft. WPL 2025 Heist by Richa Ghosh

Royal Challengers Bengaluru have been one of the strongest teams in the WPL so far. They are the defending champions, having defeated Delhi Capitals in the WPL 2024 final to win the first-ever title for their franchise, whether in men’s or women’s cricket.

They have been a dominant side in the tournament since last season, and they proved it once again in the first match of the WPL 2025 season by successfully chasing down 202, the highest run chase in WPL history. However, apart from team success, there have also been some brilliant individual performances from RCB Women in WPL history.

Let’s take a look at the four best knocks by RCB Women in the tournament.

Sophie Devine – 99 off 36 balls against Gujarat Giants (2023)

In the game against Gujarat Giants in 2023 at the Brabourne Stadium, Sophie Devine delivered a breathtaking knock, scoring 99 from a mere 36 balls. She had achieved her half century in a mere 20 deliveries, the third quickest in WPL history.

Chasing a target of 189, she overpowered the bowlers with her attacking batting, hitting nine fours and eight sixes at a staggering strike rate of 275. Her destructive innings enabled RCB to chase the target in only 15.3 overs, winning the match by 8 wickets.

Smriti Mandhana – 80 off 50 balls against UP Warriorz (2024)

Against UP Warriorz in 2024, Smriti Mandhana struck a magnificent knock of 80 runs off 50 balls at the Chinnaswamy Stadium. While opening the innings for her team, she guided RCB to a total of 198 for 3 in their 20 overs.

Smriti’s big innings consisted of 10 fours and 3 sixes at a strike rate of 160.00. Eventually, RCB comfortably won the game by 23 runs.

Player Runs Balls Match Venue Date Sophie Devine 99 36 RCB vs GG Brabourne Stadium 18 Mar 2023 Smriti Mandhana 80 50 RCB vs UPW Chinnaswamy Stadium 04 Mar 2024 Smriti Mandhana 74 43 RCB vs DC Chinnaswamy Stadium 29 Feb 2024 Richa Ghosh 67 27 RCB vs GG Kotambi Stadium 14 Feb 2025

Smriti Mandhana – 74 off 43 balls against Delhi Capitals (2024)

In the match against Delhi Capitals in 2024, Smriti Mandhana scored 74 off 43 balls, which included 10 fours and 3 sixes at a strike rate of 172.09.

Chasing a target of 195, she gave her team an impressive start, but it was not enough as RCB lost the match by 25 runs. Although they lost, the skipper gave her all and was the best performer for her team.

Richa Ghosh – 64* off 27 balls vs Gujarat Giants (2025)

In the first game of WPL 2025 against Gujarat Giants, Richa Ghosh delivered a brilliant performance at the Kotambi Stadium in Vadodara, scoring an unbeaten 64 off just 27 balls. She reached her half century in 23 deliveries, making it the second fastest by an RCB player and the fifth fastest overall in WPL history.

Her explosive innings featured seven fours and four sixes at a remarkable strike rate of 237.04. Her knock played a crucial role in RCB’s record breaking chase of 202, the highest successful run chase in WPL history.

