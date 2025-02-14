Former GG bowler joins RCB for INR 30 lakh.

Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) suffered a big blow with their star all-rounder Shreyanka Patil ruled out of the Women’s Premier League (WPL 2025) season due to injury concerns.

All-rounder Sneh Rana is named as a replacement for INR 30 lakh. She has been with the RCB camp for the last four to five days. For the unversed, Rana had gone unsold in the last WPL auction after being released by Gujarat Giants (GG). The 30-year-old picked up six wickets in 11 games for the Giants.

Shreyanka’s Injury News

Notably, Shreyanka appeared in videos shared by RCB ahead of the tournament but was absent from their playing XI in the WPL 2025 opener against Ash Gardner’s GG in Vadodara.

With her absence sparking speculation about her participation, the 22-year-old also took to social media with a post hinting that something might be up.

Heartbroken, but I will fly again. pic.twitter.com/et8VBYPO7q — Shreyanka Patil (@shreyanka_patil) February 14, 2025

ALSO READ:

Shreyanka Patil won the Purple Cap last WPL season

Shreyanka won the Purple Cap in the previous WPL season, delivering a standout performance by claiming four wickets in the final against Delhi Capitals (DC) at the Arun Jaitley Stadium. However, a finger injury sidelined her for a few matches.

She also suffered an injury during the Women’s Asia Cup clash against Pakistan, which ruled her out for the remainder of the tournament. Shreyanka made a comeback in the Women’s T20 World Cup in the UAE but was absent from India’s home series against Ireland and the West Indies. With the ODI World Cup approaching later this year, the talented off-spinner is racing against time to achieve full fitness.

For more updates, follow CricXtasy on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, Telegram, and YouTube.