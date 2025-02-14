News
Last updated: February 14, 2025

‘Let’s stick to women’s cricket’- RCB Skipper Smriti Mandhana’s Fitting Response On Sharing Jersey Number With Virat Kohli

Disha Asrani
Disha Asrani

The gender-biased question to Mandhana received some flak on the internet.

During the pre-season conference ahead of the Women’s Premier League (WPL) 2025, Royal Challengers Bengaluru skipper Smriti Mandhana was asked about sharing jersey No.18 with India’s iconic player Virat Kohli. Mandhana smiled and silenced the journalist with a fitting response. 

Mandhana said, “Since we are in the WPL, let’s stick to women’s cricket.”

Watch her reaction after listening to the question. 

ALSO READ:

Why Smriti Mandhana dons the No.18 jersey? 

The 28-year-old revealed the story behind her jersey number in Shreya Ghodawat’s podcast during her birthday month last year. She explained how she had opted for No.7 but since it was taken, the board suggested she go with the No.18. 

“I just feel jersey number is really kind of an overrated thing in Indian cricket or Indian culture. I like 18, I have 18. It’s my birthday, 18 July. He [Virat Kohli] has 18 for his own reasons. Coincidently, it became a thing. I initially wanted 7 because my roll number was 7 in school. Some other girl had taken, so someone at BCCI told me, ‘Just take 18, your birthday is on 18”, said Mandhana. 

Watch the full video here.

In men’s cricket, India’s former captain MS Dhoni dons jersey No.7. 

Smriti Mandhana’s race to win WPL 2025

The defending champions, Royal Challengers Bengaluru, will face Gujarat Giants in the WPL 2025 opener at the Kotambi Stadium in Vadodara on February 14. Under Mandhana’s captaincy, the women’s team of Bengaluru-based franchise lifted their first Indian T20 League trophy. The men’s team is yet to win the campaign since the inception of the Indian Premier League (IPL) in 2008. 

Mandhana’s women will look to update their trophy cabinet in WPL 2025 as well. On the other hand, Rajat Patidar will lead the men’s team for IPL 2025 starting on March 21. From one skipper to another, Mandhana backed her counterpart.

Royal Challengers Bengaluru
Smriti Mandhana
WPL 2025

