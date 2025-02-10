Gujarat Giants Playing XI, WPL 2025: Best Gujarat Giants Playing 11, Full Squad and Players List

The Giants will be looking to get third time lucky by reaching the WPL playoffs for the first time
Gujarat Giants have a point to prove in the Women’s Premier League (WPL) 2025. They are currently the only team to have not made the playoffs in the competition. They finished bottom of the pile in 2023 and 2024 with a similar two wins and six losses count in both seasons.
In WPL 2024 they began the tournament with four straight losses which made sure there was no wind in their sails, ending their campaign without a single win. Even when they beat eventual champions Royal Challengers Bengaluru, it was too little too late.
Captain Beth Mooney was the only saving grace in their woeful batting performance with three fifties in her run tally of 285 runs from eight games with a strike rate 141. South Africa’s star batter Laura Wolvaardt was only available for six games but there was nothing noteworthy in her performance.
First, they parted ways with coach Nooshin Al Khadeer and mentor Mithali Raj after the debacle in WPL 2024, then made the captaincy change.
The Giants also made a massive splash in the mini-auction with this season’s highest bid of INR 1.9 crore for middle-order batter Simran Shaikh. They also shelled out INR 1.7 crore for West Indies’ star allrounder Deandra Dottin. They also signed the services of English allrounder Danielle Gibson and legspinner Prakashika Naik.
Ahead of the season they made the big decision to hand over the captaincy to Australian allrounder Ashleigh Gardner from compatriot Beth Mooney. Head coach Michael Klinger said that the decision was taken so that Mooney can focus on her role as the wicketkeeper and opener of the side.
Ashleigh Gardner (Captain), Beth Mooney, Dayalan Hemalatha, Harleen Deol, Laura Wolvaardt, Shabnam Shakil, Tanuja Kanwer, Phoebe Litchfield, Meghna Singh, Kashvee Gautam, Priya Mishra, Mannat Kashyap, Bharti Fulmali, Sayali Satghare, Deandra Dottin, Simran Shaikh, Danielle Gibson, Prakashika Naik.
Bench: Phoebe Litchfield, Bharti Fulmali, Mannat Kashyap, Sayali Satghare
