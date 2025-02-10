Gujarat Giants Playing XI, WPL 2025: Best Gujarat Giants Playing 11, Full Squad and Players List

The Giants will be looking to get third time lucky by reaching the WPL playoffs for the first time

Gujarat Giants have a point to prove in the Women’s Premier League (WPL) 2025. They are currently the only team to have not made the playoffs in the competition. They finished bottom of the pile in 2023 and 2024 with a similar two wins and six losses count in both seasons.

In WPL 2024 they began the tournament with four straight losses which made sure there was no wind in their sails, ending their campaign without a single win. Even when they beat eventual champions Royal Challengers Bengaluru, it was too little too late.

Captain Beth Mooney was the only saving grace in their woeful batting performance with three fifties in her run tally of 285 runs from eight games with a strike rate 141. South Africa’s star batter Laura Wolvaardt was only available for six games but there was nothing noteworthy in her performance.

First, they parted ways with coach Nooshin Al Khadeer and mentor Mithali Raj after the debacle in WPL 2024, then made the captaincy change.

The Giants also made a massive splash in the mini-auction with this season’s highest bid of INR 1.9 crore for middle-order batter Simran Shaikh. They also shelled out INR 1.7 crore for West Indies’ star allrounder Deandra Dottin. They also signed the services of English allrounder Danielle Gibson and legspinner Prakashika Naik.

Ahead of the season they made the big decision to hand over the captaincy to Australian allrounder Ashleigh Gardner from compatriot Beth Mooney. Head coach Michael Klinger said that the decision was taken so that Mooney can focus on her role as the wicketkeeper and opener of the side.

Gujarat Giants squad for WPL 2025

Ashleigh Gardner (Captain), Beth Mooney, Dayalan Hemalatha, Harleen Deol, Laura Wolvaardt, Shabnam Shakil, Tanuja Kanwer, Phoebe Litchfield, Meghna Singh, Kashvee Gautam, Priya Mishra, Mannat Kashyap, Bharti Fulmali, Sayali Satghare, Deandra Dottin, Simran Shaikh, Danielle Gibson, Prakashika Naik.

Best Playing XI

Beth Mooney (WK)

Laura Wolvaardt

Deandra Dottin

Harleen Deol

Simran Shaikh

Dayalan Hemalatha

Ashleigh Gardner (Captain)

Kashvee Gautam

Meghna Singh

Shabnam Shakil

Priya Mishra

Bench: Phoebe Litchfield, Bharti Fulmali, Mannat Kashyap, Sayali Satghare

Strongest Points:

The Giants have a potent top-order batting in the form of Beth Mooney, Laura Wolvaardt, Deandra Dottin and Harleen Deol who can change the game within a few overs.

Having an in-form allrounder like Ashleigh Gardner is a huge boost to the side. She is fresh off scoring 190 runs and claiming eight wickets from six innings in the Women’s Ashes.

Deandra Dottin with the ball and bat is a game-changing force to have in the team. The 33-year-old has a strike rate of 133 and 386 runs from 17 T20 innings she played in India as well as 23 wickets at an average of 15.

Weakest Points:

Not the most convincing pace attack with Meghna Singh and Sayali Satghare are yet to fully prove themselves in the tournament.

A good bowling strategy is necessary to bring the best out of a talented attack. The likes of Shabnam Shakil, Dottin, Priya Mishra and Gardner all need to fire in unison to win games.

