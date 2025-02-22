IND vs PAK Predictions, Odds & Betting Tips – Champions Trophy 2025, Match 5 – 23/02/2025

Match prediction for India vs Pakistan Match 5 in Dubai.

IND vs PAK Predictions: Pakistan in a do-or-die situation as they take on arch rivals India

The India vs Pakistan rivalry resumes with the two teams set to lock horns in match no. 5 of the Champions Trophy 2025 on Sunday, February 23. The Group A match will be hosted at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium, and the action will begin at 2:30 PM IST.

Check out our analysis for the IND vs PAK match with the top betting tips and predictions.

IND vs PAK Predictions – Champions Trophy 2025 – Best Bets

Here are some of the best bets for this India vs Pakistan match.

Shubman Gill has been India’s best batter in ODIs in the last two years. His record is phenomenal, with 2688 runs at an average of 62.51, including eight centuries. Gill is coming off an excellent knock of 101 not-out in the previous game on a sluggish pitch.

India have lost to Pakistan only once in the last nine encounters. They have a much stronger batting unit with batters capable of scoring at a faster rate. India’s bowling unit also looks more potent and has been in better form.

India’s fast bowler Mohammed Shami was superb in the previous game, picking 5 for 53. He has an excellent strike rate of just 25.4 in ODIs, having picked 202 wickets in 104 games. Back him to bag a couple of dismissals in this match.

Venue and Pitch Analysis

Pitches in Dubai have been typically dry and slow in recent years. Batters have found it hard to score big runs as the average first innings score of 196 in the last 12 ODIs suggests. In the clash between India and Bangladesh, spinners found a good amount of spin while pacers were also effective due to uneven pace off the pitch.

IND vs PAK Odds Champions Trophy 2025

1xBet Stake Parimatch BC Game Rajabets India win the match 1.36 1.37 1.40 1.35 1.35 Pakistan win the match 3.1 3.10 3.13 3.2 3.2

Head-to-Head Record IND vs PAK

The overall head-to-head record between these two rivals in ODIs is tilted towards Pakistan. Out of 135 matches, Pakistan have won 73 wins as opposed to 57 by India. However, the Men in Blue dominate the recent record with a 7-1 scoreline in the last 10 years.

India

India kicked off their Champions Trophy campaign with a six-wicket win over Bangladesh. Mohammed Shami starred with the ball, claiming a five-for while Harshit Rana bagged 3 for 31. Chasing 229, captain Rohit Sharma and Shubman Gill put on a 69-run stand inside the powerplay. Sharma scored a quick-fire 41 off 36 at the top. A few wickets fell around him but Gill carried them over the line with a sublime unbeaten century.

Possible XI: Rohit Sharma (c), Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, KL Rahul (wk), Hardik Pandya, Axar Patel, Ravindra Jadeja, Harshit Rana, Kuldeep Yadav, Mohammed Shami

Pakistan

The defending champions lost to New Zealand in the opening game and are now in a must-win situation to stay alive. Pakistan were underwhelming with both bat and ball against the Kiwis. Chasing a big target of 321, Pakistan top order failed to provide a good start with 22 for 2 on board in 10 overs. Babar Azam received criticism for his knock of 64 off 90. Khushdil Shah hit 69 off 49 but the game was over by then. Pakistan have also suffered a big blow, with Fakhar Zaman ruled out of this match.

Possible XI: Babar Azam, Imam-ul-Haq, Saud Shakeel, Mohammad Rizwan (c & wk), Salman Ali Agha, Tayyab Tahir, Khushdil Shah, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Naseem Shah, Abrar Ahmed, Haris Rauf.

Where to Watch IND vs PAK Champions Trophy 2025

Check out the details of where to watch the India vs Pakistan Champions Trophy 2025 match.

The live telecast will be available on Star Sports Network channels. Live streaming will be available on the JioHotstar app and website.

Pakistan fans can watch the live telecast on PTV and Ten Sports. Myco and Tamasha apps provide the live streaming.

England – SKY Sports

USA – Willow TV

West Indies – ESPN Caribbean

Australia – Prime Video.

Bangladesh – Toffee app, Nagorik TV and T Sports

New Zealand – Sky Sport NZ, NOW, and SkyGo app

Sri Lanka – Maharaja TV

Afghanistan – ATN

Toss Prediction

Eight of the last 12 ODIs played at this venue were won by the chasing sides, suggesting batting gets easier under lights. Expect the team winning the toss to opt to field first.

IND vs PAK Champions Trophy 2025 – Key Points

Take a look at the weather forecast, key matchup and favourites to get a better picture of the match.

Weather conditions

Looking at the forecast, Dubai should witness mostly cloudy and warm weather throughout the day. There could be over 70% cloud cover but with less than 5% chance of precipitation, rain should not be a big threat. The humidity levels are likely to be between 35 to 50%, with wind gusts traveling up to 32 kmph. As for the temperature, it is expected to range between 25 to 32 degree Celsius.

Favourites to win the match – india

The Men in Blue will be strong favourites to win this match. The bookmakers have given India a 71% chance of winning.

Key matchup

Shubman Gill has faced 28 deliveries against the left-arm pacer Shaheen Afridi in ODIs. He has scored 29 runs and has lost his wicket twice. This battle in the powerplay could be interesting.

