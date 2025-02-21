‘May Take Him for Dinner’ – Rohit Sharma Reacts to Dropping an Easy Catch To Deny Axar Patel a Hat-Trick

Rohit Sharma admitted that he missed an easy catch and should have taken it.

Rohit Sharma joked that he might take Axar Patel out for dinner after dropping an easy catch that denied him a hat-trick in the Champions Trophy 2025 match against Bangladesh.

Rohit Sharma Admits to Dropping an Easy Catch

At the post-match presentation, Rohit Sharma admitted that he missed an easy catch and should have taken it. He also joked that he might take Axar for dinner.When he spoke of the standards he has set for himself as a slip fielder, he said that he generally performs better at that position, hence dropping the catch was disappointing for him.

However, he also acknowledged that mistakes are inevitable in the game and can happen to anyone. Ultimately, he turned the attention towards the team’s bowlers, stating their performance was the most important factor in winning the match.

“I may take him (Axar) for dinner tomorrow. That was an easy catch, I should have taken that,” Rohit said at the presentation. “The standard I’ve set for myself for standing in the slips… That was a little disappointing, but these things happen, I do understand that. But again, the way these guys bowled that set the game for us”.

Rohit on Bangladesh’s Fightback

Rohit Sharma acknowledged that despite Bangladesh being 35 for 5, Hridoy and Jaker Ali built a strong partnership, which is common in cricket. He praised their batting but emphasized that India was clinical while chasing the target.

“I know they were 36 [35] for 5 and then they got a big partnership and these things are bound to happen. There will be odd partnerships, credit to [Towhid] Hridoy and Jaker Ali, they played brilliantly to stitch that big partnership. And then with the bat I thought we were very clinical,” he added.

Axar Patel on Missing His Hat-Trick

Axar Patel shared that he was ready to celebrate his hat-trick but had to stop when he realized the catch was dropped. He accepted it as a part of the game, understanding that such moments happen in cricket.

“I was going to celebrate but then I turned around since it didn’t happen,” Axar had said during the innings break, on missing out on the hat-trick. “These things happen, it’s part of the game.”

India successfully chased the target of 228 and secured a six-wicket victory with 21 balls to spare.

