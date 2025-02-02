MICT vs PC Predictions: Match analysis and tips for MI Cape Town vs Pretoria Capitals Match 30 in Cape Town

MI Cape Town hope to complete home sweep for Newlands faithful

MI Cape Town will host Pretoria Capitals in the 30th match of the SA20 on Sunday, February 2. The two teams will lock horns for the second time in three days when they meet at Newlands, Cape Town, with the match scheduled to begin at 9:00 PM IST.

Check out our analysis for the MICT vs PC match with the top betting tips and predictions.

MICT vs PC Predictions – SA20 2025 – Best Bets

Here are some of the best bets for this MI Cape Town vs Pretoria Capitals SA20 match.

Rassie van der Dussen is the leading run-scorer in the tournament with 330 runs from nine innings at an average of 55 and strike rate of 134. He only has one fifty-plus score in the competition but has made consistent good starts.

Will Jacks has been one of the few positive things in Pretoria Capitals’ disappointing campaign. He has scored 225 runs in the season with two half centuries and has taken four wickets with the ball.

MI Cape Town have been clinical throughout the season, with both batting and bowling departments doing a great job. Ryan Rickelton, Rassie van der Dussen, Reeza Hendricks and Dewald Brevis have been superb with the bat. Pretoria Capitals, on the other hand, haven’t had consistent performers in either departments.

Venue and Pitch Analysis

Newlands has historically been a venue where bowlers have found good assistance. Batting gets easier under lights with the ball coming onto the bat much better. The average first innings score at this ground reads 153 across three seasons of SA20.

MICT vs PC Odds SA20 2025

1xBet Parimatch Stake Rajabets BC Game MI Cape Town win the match 1.54 1.59 1.52 1.5 1.5 Pretoria Capitals win the match 2.49 2.37 2.4 2.45 2.45

Head-to-Head Record MICT vs PC

These two teams have competed against each other five times, with Pretoria Capitals winning three games and MI Cape Town claiming two wins.

MI Cape Town

MI Cape Town have qualified for the semifinals with 30 points from nine games, winning six and losing three. They have won four of those games with a bonus point. In the previous game, they defeated none other than Pretoria Capitals by 27 runs. Dewald Brevis and Reeza Hendricks scored 70s to help the side reach 222 – this season’s highest total. MICT rested Kagiso Rabada and George Linde in the previous game. The duo should be back while they might rest a couple of other players.

Possible XI: Rassie van der Dussen, Ryan Rickelton (wk), Reeza Hendricks, Dewald Brevis, Chris Benjamin, Delano Potgieter, George Linde, Corbin Bosch, Rashid Khan (c), Kagiso Rabada, Matthew Potts

Pretoria Capitals

Pretoria Capitals needed to smash MI Emirates in both games to reach the semifinals but losing the previous game means their season is done. They have only two wins in nine games and even winning this game with a bonus point and one of Sunrisers Eastern Cape or Joburg Super Kings losing their final group match won’t help. Capitals have chopped and changed their playing XI frequently.

Possible XI: Will Jacks, Will Smeed, Kyle Verreynne (c/wk), Marques Ackerman, Ashton Turner, Keagan Lion-Cachet, Senuran Muthusamy, Tom Rogers, Migael Pretorius, Eathan Bosch, Gideon Peters

Toss Prediction

10 out of 16 matches played at Newlands in the SA20 were won by the chasing side. With that bias in mind, teams should look to bowl first.

MICT vs PC SA20 – Key Points

Take a look at the weather forecast, key matchup and favourites to get a better picture of the match.

Weather conditions

The weather in Cape Town is expected to be mainly clear on Sunday evening with no threat of rain. There could be around 23% cloud cover but the radar shows no chance of precipitation. The humidity levels are likely to be around 72% with wind gusts blowing up to 35 kmph. The temperature is likely to range between 17°C to 22°C.

Favourites to win the match – MI Cape Town

As per the bookmakers, MI Cape Town will be heavy favourites to win this match with a 62% chance of winning.

Key matchup

Reeza Hendricks has struggled against Ethan Bosch, scoring only nine runs from 23 deliveries and getting dismissed twice.