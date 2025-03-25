NZ vs PAK Predictions, Odds & Betting Tips – 5th T20I – 26/03/2025

Match prediction for New Zealand vs Pakistan 5th T20I in Wellington.

NZ vs PAK Predictions: Pakistan Aim to End the T20I Series On High

The fifth and final T20I between New Zealand and Pakistan will take place on Wednesday, March 26. Pakistan have had a tough time in the series and will be hoping to end it on a positive note. The match will be hosted at Sky Stadium in Wellington, with the action to kick off at 11:45 AM IST.

NZ vs PAK Predictions – 5th T20I – Best Bets

Here are some of the best bets for this New Zealand vs Pakistan match.

New Zealand to score over 58.5 runs in first 6 overs – 1xBet @ 1.97, BET HERE

NZ have Finn Allen and Tim Seifert at the top of the order, followed by Mark Chapman and Daryl Mitchell. The opening pair has been terrific in the series. Allen has struck at 209 in the series while Seifert has scored at 185. Back NZ to score over 58.5 runs in the powerplay.

Finn Allen over 22.5 runs – Parimatch @ 1.83, BET HERE

Finn Allen has been in magnificent form this series. He has scored 117 runs in four innings at a strike rate of 209. He is coming off a 22-ball half-century and you can expect him to get a good start at this venue.

Haris Rauf to be the top Pakistan bowler – Stake @ 3.80, BET HERE

The right-arm fast bowler has looked in great rhythm in the series. Rauf has taken eight wickets in three games at a superb economy of 6.90. He claimed three for 27 in the last game when other Pakistan bowlers were ineffective.

Venue and Pitch Analysis

The Sky Stadium in Wellington has been a good venue for batters over the years. There have been some very high-scoring games while in some, bowlers have dominated. The average first innings score in the last 10 T20 matches played here stands at 178. The team batting first has posted over 190 in five of these games.

NZ vs PAK Odds 5th T20I

1xBet BC Game Parimatch Stake Rajabets New Zealand win the match 1.45 1.45 1.45 1.47 1.45 Pakistan win the match 2.76 2.75 2.75 2.70 2.75

Head-to-Head Record NZ vs PAK

These two teams have met head-to-head in 48 T20 internationals. Pakistan have claimed 24 of these games while the Black Caps have been victorious 22 times. NZ lead the last five encounters by 3-2.

New Zealand

The home side clinched the five-match series with an unassailable lead of 3-1. New Zealand hammered Pakistan by 115 runs. Tim Seifert struck 44 off 22 balls while Finn Allen blasted 50 off just 22 deliveries. Michael Bracewell then smashed 46 off 26 to power the team to 220. Jacob led the way with the ball, picking four for 20 in four overs while Zakary Foulkes bagged three for 25. Having secured the series, New Zealand might make a few changes to their side.

Possible XI: Tim Seifert, Finn Allen, Mark Chapman, Daryl Mitchell, Jimmy Neesham, Mitchell Hay (wk), Michael Bracewell (c), Zakary Foulkes, Will O’Rourke, Jacob Duffy, Ben Sears.

Pakistan

Barring the third T20I, Pakistan haven’t been able to compete with the home team. The fourth game at Mount Maunganui was a complete blowout for them. Haris Rauf snared three for 27 in his four overs but the rest of the attack was taken apart. Chasing the target, Pakistan’s top order collapsed badly and they could not recover from it. The visitors could make changes to the playing XI, with the series already lost.

Possible XI: Mohammad Haris (wk), Hasan Nawaz, Salman Agha (c), Irfan Khan, Shadab Khan, Abdul Samad, Khushdil Shah, Abbas Afridi, Shaheen Afridi, Haris Rauf, Abrar Ahmed.

Where to Watch NZ vs PAK 5th T20I

Check out the details of where to watch the New Zealand vs Pakistan 5th T20I match.

Indian viewers can watch the live telecast of this match on Sony Sports Network. Live streaming can be availed on FanCode and Amazon Prime Video.

Pakistan fans can catch the live action on Ten Sports while Tapmad app provides live streaming.

New Zealand residents can watch the match live on Sky Sport NZ.

Toss Prediction

The team winning the toss has opted to bowl first in all four games in this series. The trend should continue, especially with the weather likely to be overcast. Expect the captain winning the toss to choose to bowl first.

NZ vs PAK 5th T20I – Key Points

Take a look at the weather forecast, key matchup, and favourites to get a better picture of the match.

Weather conditions

The weather in Wellington could be partly cloudy on Wednesday evening. Rain, however, should not be a concern with the radar showing only a 1% chance of precipitation. There will be high humidity at around 83%, with wind gusts traveling at upto 23 kmph. The temperature should hover around 15 degrees Celsius.

Favourites to win the match – New Zealand

New Zealand have clinched the series and head into this game as heavy favourites. They have a 68% chance of winning this encounter.

Key matchup

Tim Seifert has had issues facing the Pakistan fast bowler Haris Rauf. He has scored only 21 runs from 23 deliveries and has been dismissed twice. Rauf has been in excellent form, which makes Seifert’s job harder.

