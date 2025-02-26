PAK vs BAN Predictions, Odds & Betting Tips – Champions Trophy 2025, Match 9 – 27/02/2025

Match prediction for Pakistan vs Bangladesh Match 9 in Rawalpindi.

PAK vs BAN Predictions: Knocked-out Pakistan fight for pride as they face Bangladesh

The hosts Pakistan will be hoping to get a consolation victory when they face Bangladesh in Match No. 9 of the Champions Trophy 2025. The two teams from Group A will meet at Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium on Thursday, February 27. The action is set to begin at 2:30 PM IST.

Check out our analysis for the PAK vs BAN match with the top betting tips and predictions.

PAK vs BAN Predictions – Champions Trophy 2025 – Best Bets

Here are some of the best bets for this Pakistan vs Bangladesh match.

Shaheen Afridi over 39.5 performance points – 1xBet @ 1.80, BET HERE

Shaheen Afridi has picked 15 wickets from his last eight games at a strike rate of 28.8, albeit at an expensive economy. The left-arm pacer should do well against the vulnerable batting unit of Bangladesh.

Salman Agha over 26.5 runs – Parimatch @ 1.83, BET HERE

Salman Agha has amassed 473 runs in the last 10 ODIs at an average of 59 and a strike rate of 105. He made 46 in the first game and 19 against India. Back him to score 27 or more runs in this game.

Taskin Ahmed to be the top Bangladesh bowler – Stake @ 3.10, BET HERE

Taskin Ahmed picked 1 for 28 in seven overs in the previous game with two maidens. The fast bowler has taken 16 wickets in the last nine ODIs and will pose a big threat to Pakistan.

Venue and Pitch Analysis

Pitches at Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium have favoured batters over the years with high scores in white-ball cricket. Seamers could get some movement with the new ball while spinners might be effective as the ball gets softer. The average first innings score in the last six ODIs at this venue reads 273.

ALSO READ:

PAK vs BAN Odds Champions Trophy 2025

1xBet BC Game Parimatch Stake Rajabets Pakistan win the match 1.33 1.3 1.31 1.32 1.3 Bangladesh win the match 3.51 3.5 3.45 3.45 3.5

Pakistan win the match 1xBet 1.33 BC Game 1.3 Parimatch 1.31 Stake 1.32 Rajabets 1.3 Bangladesh win the match 1xBet 3.51 BC Game 3.5 Parimatch 3.45 Stake 3.45 Rajabets 3.5

Head-to-Head Record PAK vs BAN

The head-to-head record between these two teams in the fifty-over format is completely lopsided. They have faced off in 39 ODIs, with Pakistan coming out on top in 34 games and Bangladesh managing to win five. However, Bangladesh has led the scoreline by 4-3 since 2015.

Pakistan

Getting knocked out after two games is not how Pakistan would have hoped the home tournament would pan out. But, losses to New Zealand and India have ended their title defence. In the last game, they lost to India by six wickets in Dubai. Saud Shakeel made 62 off 76 while Khushdil Shah added 38 off 39. Others couldn’t make any impact as they managed only 240 on the board. Abrar Ahmed bowled an exceptional spell of 1 for 28 in 10 overs but had no support, with Virat Kohli steering India to a victory with a century.

Possible XI: Imam-ul-Haq, Babar Azam, Saud Shakeel, Mohammad Rizwan (c & wk), Salman Ali Agha, Tayyab Tahir, Khushdil Shah, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Naseem Shah, Abrar Ahmed, Haris Rauf.

Bangladesh

Bangladesh lost the opening game to India by six wickets before losing to New Zealand by five wickets. Najmul Hossain Shanto made 77 runs with wickets falling around. Jaker Ali added 45 off 55 to help them get 236. Nahid Rana and Taskin Ahmed struck early with the ball, removing Will Young and Kane Williamson. However, they could not get through Rachin Ravindra, who scored a magnificent century. Jaker Ali walked off the field in the second innings with a hamstring issue and could miss this game.

Possible XI: Tanzid Hasan, Soumya Sarkar, Nazmul Hossain Shanto (c), Mushfiqur Rahim (wk), Towhid Hridoy, Mahmudullah, Mehidy Hasan Miraz, Rishad Hossain, Nahid Rana, Taskin Ahmed, Mustafizur Rahman.

Where to Watch PAK vs BAN Champions Trophy 2025

Check out the details of where to watch the Pakistan vs Bangladesh Champions Trophy 2025 match.

The live telecast will be available on Star Sports Network channels. Live streaming will be available on the JioHotstar app and website.

Pakistan fans can watch the live telecast on PTV and Ten Sports. Myco and Tamasha apps provide live streaming.

England – SKY Sports

USA – Willow TV

West Indies – ESPN Caribbean

Australia – Prime Video.

Bangladesh – Toffee app, Nagorik TV and T Sports

New Zealand – Sky Sport NZ, NOW, and SkyGo app

Sri Lanka – Maharaja TV

Afghanistan – ATN

Toss Prediction

The team batting second has come out on top in four of the last six ODIs played here. Dew could be a big factor here in the second innings. Expect the toss winner to opt to field first.

PAK vs BAN Champions Trophy 2025 – Key Points

Take a look at the weather forecast, key matchup and favourites to get a better picture of the match.

Weather conditions

Australia and South Africa had to share points in the previous game in Rawalpindi on Tuesday. The weather forecast doesn’t look good for this match as well, with over 75% chance of precipitation on Thursday. It is likely to be very humid with the temperature ranging between 14 to 23 degrees Celsius.

Favourites to win the match – Pakistan

The bookmakers have Pakistan as strong favourites ahead of this game. The Men in Green head into this match with a 77% chance of winning.

Key matchup

Mushfiqur Rahim has found it hard to tackle Haris Rauf in ODIs. He has scored 11 runs in 20 deliveries and has lost a wicket twice.

For more updates, follow CricXtasy on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, Telegram, and YouTube.