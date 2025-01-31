Match prediction for Pretoria Capitals vs MI Cape Town Match 27 in Centurion.

Semifinals spot on the line for Pretoria Capitals as they take on rampant MI Cape Town

The match no. 27 of the SA20 2025 will have MI Cape Town and Pretoria Capitals going head to head on January 31. The match will take place at SuperSport Park, Centurion, with the action set to begin at 9:00 PM IST.

Check out our analysis for the PC vs MICT match with the top betting tips and predictions.

PC vs MICT Prediction – SA20 – Best Bets

Here are some of the best bets for this Pretoria Capitals vs MI Cape Town SA20 match.

Kagiso Rabada to be the top MICT bowler

Centurion has provided significant assistance to pacers in two of the three games this season. No one better to exploit these conditions than South Africa’s premier fast bowler. Kagiso Rabada has taken three two-wicket hauls in the tournament, including 2 for 14 in the previous game.

MI Cape Town to win

MI Cape Town seems to be a well oiled machine with all of their stars playing their roles brilliantly. With the bat, Ryan Rickelton and Rassie van der Dussen have piled on big scores while Dewald Brevis, George Linde and Delano Potgieter have turned up when needed. The bowling unit of Kagiso Rabada, Rashid Khan, Trent Boult, Linde and Corbin Bosch hasn’t given the opponents any leeway.

Tom Rogers to score over 22.5 performance points

The late recruit from Australia, Tom Rogers had a good BBL season recently. He picked 16 wickets in the tournament and scored 99 runs with the bat. Rogers had an excellent SA20 debut on Tuesday, picking 1 for 20 in four overs.

Venue and Pitch Analysis

SuperSport Park, Centurion has historically been a very high-scoring venue with good pitches for batting. But two of the three games played here this season have seen seamers dominate the play. The team batting first has failed to cross 115 in two games while the other game saw over 420 runs in two innings.

PC vs MICT Odds SA20

1xBet Parimatch Stake BC Game Rajabets Pretoria Capitals win the match 2.22 2.24 2.15 2.15 2.15 MI Cape Town win the match 1.67 1.65 1.65 1.65 1.65

Head-to-Head Record PC vs MICT

These two teams have competed against each other four times in the SA20. Pretoria Capitals lead the head-to-head record with three wins while MI Cape Town came out on top once.

Pretoria Capitals

Pretoria Capitals are placed fifth on the table with 14 points to their name from eight games. They have lost four games and managed to win only two with a couple of matches getting rained out. Capitals ended their three-match losing streak in the previous game with a six-wicket win over Joburg Super Kings. Migael Pretorius (3/22) and Gideon Peters (2/15) were the stars of the show.

Possible XI: Will Jacks, Will Smeed, Kyle Verreynne (c/wk), Marques Ackerman, Ashton Turner, Keagan Lion-Cachet, Senuran Muthusamy, Tom Rogers, Migael Pretorius, Eathan Bosch, Gideon Peters

MI Cape Town

MI Cape Town, led by Rashid Khan, have been in incredible form this season, winning five and losing two games. They have won four of those games with bonus points, which highlights their domination. MICT occupy the second spot with 26 points from eight and a net run-rate of 2.205. In the previous game, they obliterated Sunrisers Eastern Cape by 10 wickets.

Possible XI: Rassie van der Dussen, Ryan Rickelton (wk), Reeza Hendricks, Sediqullah Atal, Dewald Brevis, Delano Potgieter, George Linde, Corbin Bosch, Rashid Khan (c), Kagiso Rabada, Trent Boult

Where to Watch PC vs MICT SA20

Check out the details of where to watch the Pretoria Capitals vs MI Cape Town SA20 match.

The live telecast will be available on Star Sports Network channels. Live streaming will be available on the Disney+Hotstar app and website.

In South Africa, you can catch all the live action on Supersport TV.

Toss Prediction

All three games played at Centurion this season were won by the chasing sides. Historically as well, teams have shown heavy preference to chasing here. Expect the team winning team to bowl first.

PC vs MICT SA20 – Key Points

Take a look at the weather forecast, key matchup and favourites to get a better picture of the match.

Weather conditions

The weather in Centurion is likely to be mainly clear on Friday evening. There could be around 20% cloud cover but with only a 4% chance of precipitation, rain should not be a huge concern. The humidity levels are expected to be at 45% while the temperatures range between 20 to 23 degree Celsius.

Favourites to win the match – MI Cape Town

MI Cape Town are favourites heading into this match, with the bookmakers giving them a 58% chance of winning.

Key matchup

Will Jacks has hit 32 runs off 15 balls against Kagiso Rabada but has been dismissed twice. This battle could be a deciding factor in this game.