rcb best players ipl 2025
Indian Premier League - IPL
Last updated: January 29, 2025

4 Best Players Among New Faces in the RCB Squad for IPL 2025

Sagar Paul
Sagar Paul
rcb best players ipl 2025

Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) had a strong IPL 2025 auction, acquiring quality players for all key roles.

Along with the established names, they chose a few unknowns who could make a difference next season. Some of these rookies may lack domestic cricket experience, but they have performed admirably in local leagues and other tournaments.

Here’s a look at four promising new players in RCB’s squad for IPL 2025.

Manoj Bhandage

Manoj Bhandage has been one of the most exciting players in domestic cricket. RCB bought him for his base price of INR 30 Lakhs in the IPL 2025 auction. Although he has been with the franchise before, he hasn’t yet had a chance to play in the IPL.

Bhandage is an all-rounder who bats in the middle order and bowls medium pace. He didn’t have a great SMAT tournament, but he gained attention with his performances in Karnataka’s Maharaja T20 Trophy. He was one of the most consistent middle-order batters, scoring 292 runs at an average of 41.71 and a strike rate of 213.13. He also took 8 wickets in 12 matches. He might have to sit on the bench but should make the most of it when given opportunities in the upcoming season.

Rasikh Salam

Rasikh Salam has been purchased by RCB in the IPL 2025 auction for INR 6 crore. Last season, he proved his value for Delhi Capitals, where he has been used as a death bowler and has delivered well. In 8 games, he grabbed 9 wickets and has also done quite well in SMAT 2024 for Jammu and Kashmir with 11 wickets in 7 games.

He would play a pivotal role for RCB in the forthcoming season, especially while being used as a death bowler. RCB will have Josh Hazlewood and Bhuvneshwar Kumar to bowl in the powerplay so Rasikh could be used in middle and death overs, which could add strength to their bowling side.

ALSO READ:

Suyash Sharma

Suyash Sharma was sold to RCB for INR 2.60 crore in the IPL 2025 auction. He had earlier played for KKR in the IPL 2023 and IPL 2024 seasons, but it was the 2023 season that caught attention, as he played 11 matches and took 10 wickets. He is a young spinner with great potential and can be a real gem if given more opportunities.

Suyash, like other domestic players, might have to sit on the bench. In the coming season, he can be used as a second spinner on spin-friendly pitches, alongside Krunal Pandya.

Swastik Chikkara

Swastik Chikara was bought by RCB for INR 30 lakh after impressing in local T20 leagues. He gained attention in the Uttar Pradesh T20 League, finishing as the top run-scorer with 499 runs at a strike rate of 185.50. Though his SMAT tournament wasn’t great, his consistent boundary-hitting makes him a promising talent, especially for RCB’s home games at M. Chinnaswamy Stadium.

Swastik’s attacking style suits Bengaluru’s batting-friendly conditions. While he may start on the bench, he could be an X-factor if given a chance in IPL 2025. In the UP T20 League, he smashed 47 sixes, along with five fifties and a century.

