PR vs PC Predictions: Match analysis and tips for Paarl Royals vs Pretoria Capitals Match 20 in Paarl

Struggling Capitals take on the table-toppers Royals in a bid to climb up the ladder

Paarl Royals and Pretoria Capitals are set to square off in the 20th match of the SA20 on January 25. The contest will be hosted at Boland Park in Paarl, with the scheduled start time of 4:30 PM IST.

Check out our analysis for the PR vs PC match with the top betting tips and predictions.

PR vs PC Predictions – SA20 – Best Bets

Here are some of the best bets for this Paarl Royals vs Pretoria Capitals SA20 match.

Will Jacks to score over 36.5 performance points – 1xBet @ 1.833, BET HERE

Will Jacks hasn’t been in great form but his all-round ability makes this an appealing option to bet on. He has scored 115 runs from five innings at a strike rate of 141. He has taken three wickets with his off-spin bowling at an economy of 7.22. With three left-hand batters in the opposition top five, he could make a big impact.

Joe Root to be the Player of the match – Parimatch @ 6.80, BET HERE

The English maestro is having an excellent season in the SA20, making an impact with both bat and ball. Joe Root has scored 201 runs in six innings at an average of 50 while striking at 141, including two half centuries. He has also taken three wickets while conceding at only 5.66 economy.

Paarl Royals to win – Stake @ 1.70, BET HERE

Paarl Royals have been in magnificent form with several putting in good performances. They don’t bat deep but the top six has been in excellent form. With the ball, Dayyaan Galiem, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Joe Root and Bjorn Fortuin have been terrific. Pretoria Capitals, on the other hand, have a struggling batting unit and the bowling attack has been too hot and cold.

Venue and Pitch Analysis

Boland Park in Paarl is the slowest scoring venue in the SA20 with spinners often dominating the play. The same trend has continued in this season. From 21 matches played here in the league, the average first innings score stands at 143, indicating the difficulty of batting here.

ALSO READ:

PR vs PC Odds SA20

1xBet Parimatch Stake BC Game Rajabets Paarl Royals win the match 1.653 1.71 1.65 1.7 1.7 Pretoria Capitals win the match 2.262 2.13 2.1 2.05 2.05

Paarl Royals win the match 1xBet 1.653 Parimatch 1.71 Stake 1.65 BC Game 1.7 Rajabets 1.7 Pretoria Capitals win the match 1xBet 2.262 Parimatch 2.13 Stake 2.1 BC Game 2.05 Rajabets 2.05

Head-to-Head Record PR vs PC

The head-to-head record between these two teams is in favour of Paarl Royals, who have won four out of six encounters. Pretoria Capitals have managed to come out on top only twice.

Paarl Royals

Paarl Royals have a settled batting unit with Lhuan-dre Pretorius and Joe Root in good form at the top. They are followed by Rubin Hermann, Mitchell Van Buuren, David Miller and Dinesh Karthik. Mujeeb Ur Rahman and Bjorn Fortuin form the spin attack alongside Root. Dunith Wellalage could also be brought in for this game. Finding a reliable second seamer to partner with Dayyaan Galiem has been an issue for them.

Possible XI: Lhuan-dre Pretorius, Joe Root, Rubin Hermann, Mitchell Van Buuren, David Miller (c), Dinesh Karthik (wk), Dunith Wellalage, Dayyaan Galiem, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Bjorn Fortuin, Eshan Malinga

Pretoria Capitals

Pretoria Capitals have Will Jacks, Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Kyle Verreynne, Rilee Rossouw and Marques Ackerman in their top five but most of them have been in poor form. Keagan Lion-Cachet made his debut in the previous game and looked good. Jason Behrendorff’s addition strengthens the bowling attack, which also includes Eathan Bosch, Senuran Muthusamy and James Neesham.

Possible XI: Will Jacks, Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Kyle Verreynne (wk), Rilee Rossouw (c), Marques Ackerman, Keagan Lion-Cachet, James Neesham, Senuran Muthusamy, Kyle Simmonds, Eathan Bosch, Jason Behrendorff

Where to Watch PR vs PC SA20

Check out the details of where to watch the Paarl Royals vs Pretoria Capitals SA20 match in Durban.

The live telecast will be available on Star Sports Network channels. Live streaming will be available on the Disney+Hotstar app and website.

In South Africa, you can catch all the live action on Supersport TV.

Toss Prediction

Chasing seems to be the better option at Boland Park, with 12 out of 21 SA20 games being won by the team batting second. Expect the toss-winning team to opt to bowl first.

PR vs PC SA20 – Key Points

Take a look at the weather forecast, key matchup and favourites to get a better picture of the match.

Weather conditions

The weather in Paarl is expected to be sunny and hot in the afternoon with no cloud cover. So the rain should not be any concern for this fixture. The humidity levels will be down to 367% with wind gusts blowing up to 39 kmph. The temperatures are likely to range in the mid to high 30 degree Celsius.

Favourites to win the match – Paarl Royals

As per the bookmakers, Paarl Royals are strong favourites heading into this match with a 59% chance of winning. Royals have been in top form and will be at ease in home conditions.

Key matchup

Mujeeb Ur Rahman has had the better of Will Jacks in their limited battles. The Afghan spinner has conceded just 13 runs in 20 balls and has dismissed Jacks twice.