SA vs ENG Predictions, Odds & Betting Tips – Champions Trophy 2025, Match 11 – 01/03/2025

Match prediction for South Africa vs England Match 11 in Karachi.

SA vs ENG Predictions: South Africa look to flex their batting muscle against down-and-out England

South Africa and England will square off in the final Group B fixture of the Champions Trophy 2025 on Saturday, March 1. The match will take place at the National Stadium in Karachi, with the action set to begin at 2:30 PM IST.

Check out our analysis for the SA vs ENG match with the top betting tips and predictions.

SA vs ENG Predictions – Champions Trophy 2025 – Best Bets

Here are some of the best bets for this South Africa vs England match.

South African opener Ryan Rickelton and England’s Joe Root are both coming off magnificent centuries in their last innings. Both players are pretty solid in their defence and have been in good form.

England have been in horrendous form, losing their last six ODIs with batters and bowlers struggling badly. South Africa have a much superior batting line-up with a good mix of playing styles.

The South African power-hitter has hit 80 or more runs in all of his last four ODI innings. Heinrich Klaasen is one of the best in the world and can be backed to score at least 50 runs in this game.

Venue and Pitch Analysis

The National Stadium in Karachi has produced decent pitches for batting in recent times but they tend to slow down as the game progresses. Seven of the last 10 ODIs played here have had the team batting first score over 280. In the ongoing tournament, both games have witnessed over 300 in the first innings.

SA vs ENG Odds Champions Trophy 2025

1xBet BC Game Parimatch Stake Rajabets South Africa win the match 1.80 2.05 1.77 1.80 2.05 England win the match 2.00 1.75 2.04 2.00 1.75

Head-to-Head Record SA vs ENG

These two teams have faced each other 70 times in ODI cricket, with South Africa claiming 34 and England winning 30 games. In the last five encounters, SA led the scoreline by 3-1.

South Africa

The Proteas have three points to their name. To reach the semi-finals, SA will have to make sure they don’t lose this game by a big margin. Temba Bavuma’s men hammered Afghanistan in the opening game by 107 runs. Ryan Rickelton scored a brilliant century as they went on to post 315 before Kagiso Rabada snared 3 for 36. Heinrich Klaasen has returned to full fitness and will play this game.

Possible XI: Temba Bavuma (c), Ryan Rickelton (wk), Rassie van der Dussen, Aiden Markram, Heinrich Klaasen, David Miller, Wiaan Mulder, Marco Jansen, Keshav Maharaj, Kagiso Rabada, Lungi Ngidi.

England

The English suffered another humiliating exit in the group stage, having lost both games so far. England lost to Afghanistan in the second game – their second defeat to the side in the ICC fifty-over events. Chasing 326, Joe Root played an outstanding knock of 120, keeping their hopes alive while others failed. Following his dismissal, Jamie Overton struck 32 off 28 but fell at an important moment. Saqib Mahmood was injured in their previous game so expect Saqib Mahmood to come in.

Possible XI: Phil Salt (wk), Ben Duckett, Jamie Smith, Joe Root, Harry Brook, Jos Buttler (c), Liam Livingstone, Jamie Overton, Jofra Archer, Adil Rashid, Saqib Mahmood.

Where to Watch SA vs ENG Champions Trophy 2025

Check out the details of where to watch the South Africa vs England Champions Trophy 2025 match.

The live telecast will be available on Star Sports Network channels. Live streaming will be available on the JioHotstar app and website.

Pakistan fans can watch the live telecast on PTV and Ten Sports. Myco and Tamasha apps provide live streaming.

England – SKY Sports

USA – Willow TV

West Indies – ESPN Caribbean

Australia – Prime Video.

Bangladesh – Toffee app, Nagorik TV and T Sports

New Zealand – Sky Sport NZ, NOW, and SkyGo app

Sri Lanka – Maharaja TV

Afghanistan – ATN

Toss Prediction

South Africa like batting first to crush teams out of the game. England have also preferred batting first recently. The pitch at Karachi slows down as the match progresses so expect the toss winner to opt to bat first.

SA vs ENG Champions Trophy 2025 – Key Points

Take a look at the weather forecast, key matchup, and favourites to get a better picture of the match.

Weather conditions

The weather in Karachi is likely to be mostly sunny and pleasant on Saturday afternoon. It should remain clear in the evening as well, with no rain forecast. The humidity will be around 36% and the temperature should range between 23 to 31 degrees Celsius.

Favourites to win the match – South Africa

The bookmakers have South Africa as favourites heading into this match with a 55% chance of winning.

Key matchup

Jos Buttler has scored 24 runs off 33 deliveries against Kagiso Rabada in the fifty-over format while losing his wicket three times.

