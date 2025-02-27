News
Last updated: February 27, 2025

3 Options To Replace Jos Buttler As England White-Ball Captain Ft. RCB New Signing for IPL 2025

Sagar Paul
Sagar Paul

Here are three possible options for England’s next white-ball captain, including RCB’s new signing for IPL 2025.

England were eliminated from the Champions Trophy after an eight-run loss to Afghanistan. This was their ninth defeat in 10 white-ball games in 2025, which reflects their performance issues in limited-overs cricket.

Jos Buttler led England to victory in the 2022 T20 World Cup, but since then, the team has struggled in major tournaments. They lost six out of nine games in the 2023 ODI World Cup, were knocked out by India in the 2024 T20 World Cup semi-finals, and now face another early exit in the Champions Trophy after defeats to Australia and Afghanistan.

When asked about his future as captain, Buttler admitted it was difficult to make a decision immediately after the loss. He avoided making any emotional statements but acknowledged that all options need to be considered.

“It’s tough to say, stood here right now, and I don’t want to make any sort of emotional statements,” Buttler told Sky Sports. “But I think it’s fair to say that you’ve got to consider all possibilities.

If England decides to replace Jos Buttler as captain, who will take over? Here are three possible options for England’s next white-ball captain, including RCB’s new signing for IPL 2025.

Liam Livingstone

Liam Livingstone could be an option to lead England after Jos Buttler. He previously captained England during the series against West Indies in October 2024 when Buttler withdrew due to a calf injury. England lost that series 2-1, which remains the only time Livingstone has led the team.

While he could be a decent choice, his form has been a concern, as he has struggled with both bat and ball. However, given the squad composition, he is one of the senior players and could be considered as England’s next white-ball captain.

ALSO READ:

Harry Brook

Harry Brook could be a strong candidate for England’s next white-ball captain. He is expected to be a key player for England in the coming years and has already gained some leadership experience. Brook led England in the ODI series against Australia in September last year, though they lost the series 3-2. More recently, he was named vice-captain during England’s tour of India.

However, like Liam Livingstone, Brook has struggled with form and has not performed well in crucial matches. Despite this, his potential and long-term presence in the team make him a serious option for the captaincy role.

Phil Salt

Phil Salt is another possible choice for England’s white ball captaincy. The wicketkeeper batter led England in a T20I series against Australia last year which ended in a 1-1 draw. He has been a regular in England’s white ball squad and has taken on wicketkeeping duties since Jos Buttler the current captain chose not to keep.

Salt’s form has been with ups and downs over the past year. He has been decent in T20Is but has struggled in ODIs. While the captaincy could affect his performances further his experience as a senior player and wicketkeeper makes him a strong option for the role.

