SEC vs PR Predictions: Match tips and analysis for Sunrisers Eastern Cape vs Paarl Royals Match 28 in Gqeberha

Sunrisers aim for a big win against Royals to have a semifinals chance

Sunrisers Eastern Cape will take on Paarl Royals in the 28th match of the SA20 on Saturday, February 1. The two teams will meet at St George’s Park in Gqeberha, with the match scheduled to begin at 4:30 PM IST.

Check out our analysis for the SEC vs PR match with the top betting tips and predictions.

SEC vs PR Predictions – SA20 2025 – Best Bets

Here are some of the best bets for this Sunrisers Eastern Cape vs Paarl Royals SA20 match.

Marco Jansen to score over 42.5 performance points – 1xBet @ 1.83, BET HERE

Marco Jansen has been the best performer in the Sunrisers Eastern Cape side this season. He has taken 12 wickets from nine games at an economy of 6.51 with best figures of 4 for 13. Jansen has also scored 173 runs with the bat at a strike rate of 133 with one fifty.

Bjorn Fortuin to be the top PR bowler – Parimatch @ 4.50, BET HERE

Bjorn Fortuin has been excellent with the ball in the ongoing season. The left-arm orthodox spinner has picked up eight wickets at an exceptional economy of 5.81. Against a batting unit loaded with right-hand batters, Fortuin could make a big impact.

Sunrisers Eastern Cape to win – Stake @ 1.72, BET HERE

Paarl Royals have been a pretty in-form side but they were exposed without Joe Root and David Miller. Sunrisers Eastern Cape have enjoyed great success at their home venue. They have an excellent bowling attack for these conditions and the likes of Aiden Markram, Tristan Stubbs, Marco Jansen and David Bedingham form a decent batting unit.

Venue and Pitch Analysis

St George’s Park, Gqeberha is amongst the toughest venues for batters in the league. Both seamers and spinners find good assistance on these pitches. The average first innings score at the ground reads 153 in the SA20.

SEC vs PR Odds SA20 2025

1xBet Parimatch Stake Rajabets BC Game Sunrisers Eastern Cape win the match 1.71 1.76 1.7 1.8 1.8 Paarl Royals win the match 2.16 2.13 2.1 1.95 1.95

Head-to-Head Record SEC vs PR

These two teams have met each other five times in the SA20, with Sunrisers Eastern Cape winning three games and Paarl Royals coming out on top once. Earlier in the season, Royals hammered Sunrisers by nine wickets.

Sunrisers Eastern Cape

Sunrisers Eastern Cape are placed third on the table with 19 points and a net run-rate of -0.526. They are in a position where they can qualify for the semifinals without winning this game but will have to rely on Pretoria Capitals not getting to 19 points. In the previous game, Sunrisers took a 10-wicket beating at the hands of MI Cape Town after managing only 107 on the board.

Possible XI: David Bedingham, Tony de Zorzi, Tom Abell, Jordan Hermann, Aiden Markram (c), Tristan Stubbs (wk), Marco Jansen, Andile Simelane, Liam Dawson, Ottneil Baartman, Richard Gleeson

Paarl Royals

Paarl Royals are through to the semifinals, having won seven of the nine games and losing twice. Their six-match winning streak came to an end in the last game, losing to Joburg Super Kings by seven wickets. Royals were without captain David Miller and Joe Root in the previous fixture. Miller sustained an injury while Root has left for England duties. Royals have called in BBL final hero Mitch Owen as the replacement.

Possible XI: Lhuan-dre Pretorius, Mitch Owen, Rubin Hermann, Mitchell Van Buuren, Keith Dudgeon, Dinesh Karthik (wk), Dunith Wellalage, Dayyaan Galiem, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Bjorn Fortuin, Kwena Maphaka

Where to Watch SEC vs PR SA20 2025

Check out the details of where to watch the Sunrisers Eastern Cape vs Paarl Royals SA20 match in Durban.

The live telecast will be available on Star Sports Network channels. Live streaming will be available on the Disney+Hotstar app and website.

In South Africa, you can catch all the live action on Supersport TV.

Toss Prediction

The past record at this ground shows there is no real bias for batting first or second. Sunrisers had opted to bat first in the last game and in an afternoon game, that should be the way to go.

SEC vs PR SA20 – Key Points

Take a look at the weather forecast, key matchup and favourites to get a better picture of the match.

Weather conditions

The weather in Gqeberha is likely to be mostly sunny and pleasant on Saturday afternoon. There could be some cloud cover but rain shouldn’t be an issue for this game with only 1% chance of precipitation. The humidity levels are expected to be around 64% with wind gusts blowing up to 35 kmph. Expect the temperature to be between 25°C to 29°C.

Favourites to win the match – Sunrisers Eastern Cape

As per the bookmakers, Sunrisers Eastern Cape are favourites to win this match with a 58% chance of winning. Sunrisers have been a dominant force at home.

Key matchup

Aiden Markram has faced 26 deliveries from Bjorn Fortuin, scoring 28 runs and losing his wicket once.