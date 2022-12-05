'Bazball' earns praise after England's sporting declaration paves way to a win in Rawalpindi Test

Cricket lovers were made to eat their words on an early third-innings declaration as England impressively defended the 343-run target on a flat pitch in Rawalpindi. 
 By Kashish Chadha Mon, 5 Dec 2022
Critics calling out England's early declaration on the penultimate day were made to eat their words and heap praise as the three lions ultimately come out triumphant in the Rawalpindi Test on Monday (December 5) evening. 

Head coach Brendon McCullum and his wards got fans praising them from all corners after being at the receiving end of criticism for declaring with what many felt was an insignificant third-innings lead of 342 on a largely benign deck in the first Test match of the series. 

Despite the featherbed nature of the surface in play, England pushed their way to 10 wickets in an impressive overall bowling effort, keeping Pakistan down to 268 amid fears of bad light taking effect and leading to a draw. 

Declaring their innings about 50 runs shy of what experts felt would be the ideal score to have enough cushion for Pakistan batting unit, England eventually reaped the rewards of being attacking under the scorching sun and came out triumphant by 74 runs in an absorbing finish. 

England 'Bazball' their way to victory in Rawalpindi 

Recognising the valour and bravery shown by skipper Ben Stokes & company, cricket lovers were seen showing praise from all corners as soon as the Pakistani resilience was broken through by the tourists on their way to a historic Test win. 

The victory by a healthy margin was England's first in Pakistan after 17 years and also only third in Test cricket history on those shores. The last time England won a Test in Pakistan was way back in 2000 but a return to the land of hospitality proved to be a blessing for them against the Asian giants in their den. 

Having promised at the start of the Test series to go for the result at any cost and from any situation, McCullum and his boys stuck their guns throughout the Test match wherein they batted aggressively from the word go and showed smarts and skills with the ball. 

Those traits are expected to hold them in good stead as they now rally on the back of a 1-0 series lead ahead of the remaining Tests in Multan and Karachi over the next three weeks. 

