Fans react to Indore pitch as India suffer miserable collapse for 109 all out

The track offered the Australian spinners turn with inconsistent bounce, which they exploited to very good effect on what was just the Day 1. 
 By Kashish Chadha Wed, 1 Mar 2023
Indore pitch

Cricket fans were left shell-shocked by the nature of the Indore pitch as turn and inconsistent bounce combined to trigger a horrible Indian collapse on Day 1 of the third Test in the Border-Gavaskar Trophy. 

The hosts were undone by the Australian spin trio's magnificent usage of the track on display, collectively making just 109 all out in their first-innings effort. 

While there were mistakes made by the Indian batters, it was mainly the inconsistent bounce with extremely sharp turn on a red-soil deck that made their life doubly difficult, leading to one of their most disappointing collapses at home. 

22 off 52 balls from batting great Virat Kohli was the top score of the Indian innings after left-arm spinner Matthew Kuhnemann ran riot at the Holkar Stadium and recorded figures of 5/16. He was given great support by the off-spin duo of veteran Nathan Lyon (3/35) and the talented Todd Murphy (1/23), whose only scalp was as big as Kohli. 

India's collapse gets cricket fans talking of the Indore pitch 

The relentless nature of the bowling on a high-end spin-friendly track meant India could muster only 109 all out, giving Australia a chance to bounce back in the four-match Test series after conceding an unassailable 2-0 lead in the BGT 2023. 

The track may die down as the moisture dries out and play better but by the close of the Indian innings, it had social media buzzing about it, with cricket fans asking if was this the pursuit of home advantage taken too far by the hosts?

This is how they reacted:

 

 



The Indians would be disappointed by their collapse on a pitch that unexpectedly behaved the way it did. Usually the track in Indore behaves true and offers consistent pace and bounce because of the red soil. But this one turned and bounced in inconsistent patterns, which meant each mistake was penalised with the wicket. 


 
