'Bye Bye Australia' - Social Media reacts to Afghanistan's magnificent win over Bangladesh

Afghanistan defeated Bangladesh by eight runs and reached the semi-finals of the T20 World Cup in a dramatic victory that has now eliminated Australia from the tournament.

It was in the dressing room when Afghanistan coach Jonathan Trott first kicked a bag. Afghanistan was given the signal for slowing down the match by him. At various moments throughout the chase, Rashid Khan's hands were on his head. There was hardly a dull moment for Muhammad Nabi.

However, Naveen-ul-Haq's escape after trapping Bangladesh cricketer Mustafizur Rahman, the last player, flawlessly captured the intensely emotional night in Kingstown. That clinched Afghanistan's first-ever place in a men's senior World Cup semi-final.

Afghanistan, which was led by four overs from Naveen-ul-Haq and Rashid Khan, thrashed Bangladesh by just eight runs and eliminated Mitchell Marsh-led Australia from the T20 World Cup 2024 in a match that was halted owing to rain.

The rain further enhanced the drama as all three teams from Group 1 of the Super Eight battled for a single semi-final spot. For almost an hour, it appeared that a cat-and-mouse game was going on, with Bangladesh beating Afghanistan on DLS par scores, but it took the latter to regain the lead.

On the other hand, Bangladesh opening batter Litton Das, who made 54 runs from 49 balls featuring five fours and one six with a solid strike rate of 111, struggled to get Bangladesh past the half-way point in the tournament with his first fifty. Meanwhile, the celebrations will likely continue to last longer as Rashid Khan and Co. danced their hearts out after ousting two teams in one go.

It's something like a dream for us as a team being in the semifinal: Rashid Khan

Meanwhile, Afghanistan skipper Rashid Khan went on to express his happiness after he guided his side to the knockout fixture, where they will be facing the Aiden Markram-led South-African side in the second semi-final game. The 25-year-old cricketer reveals that it has been a dream-come-true moment for them. In addition, the middle-order batter was ecstatic after defeating top teams New Zealand and Australia in the ongoing marquee event. The stylish right-handed batter also revealed his pragmatic approach and tactical skills to win the game against Bangladesh.

"It's something like a dream for us as a team being in the semifinal. It's all about the way we have started the tournament. The belief came while we beat New Zealand. It's unbelievable, I don't have any words to describe my feelings. Back home, everyone is so happy for this big achievement. It was all about the mindset. We knew they would come hard at us to chase that in 12 overs to get into the semifinal. That's where we could take advantage," Rashid Khan said in the post-match presentation.

