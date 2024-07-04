Air India cancelled a passenger flight from New York to give BCCI a chartered flight for T20 World Cup champions

Some passengers claimed on social media that no substitute flight was provided after the Air India aircraft was diverted to Barbados to bring the Indian cricket team back home.

The Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA), an aircraft regulator, requested a report from Air India on Wednesday after the alleged diversion of a scheduled passenger flight to clear the way for a charter flight to bring back India's T20 World Cup-winning squad from Barbados. However, the DGCA took action in response to reports that the airline had diverted its Boeing 777, which had originally been scheduled to fly on a normal route from New York to Delhi, for its departure from Barbados, leading to difficulties for passengers.

The Indian cricket squad that lifted the T20 World Cup 2024 arrived in the nation's capital early on Thursday. They had been travelling on a chartered plane with the unique call sign AIC24WC, or Air India Champions 24 World Cup, which arrived from Grantley Adams International Airport in Barbados. An Air India official stated that the Boeing 777's transfer to Barbados caused no issues for the passengers.



For the July 2 travel from New York to Delhi, the majority of those who had purchased tickets were notified earlier. However, several travellers who had been unaware of the aircraft cancellation arrived at the airport and headed to New York by car.



The Air India Champions 24 World Cup is marked with the call sign

The team that clinched the T20 World Cup set off from Barbados on Wednesday afternoon at about 2:30 pm (IST) and landed on Thursday morning at about 5.40 am. Notably, Rohit Sharma-led Team India defeated South Africa on Saturday, June 29, at the Kensington Oval in Barbados. Unfortunately, Hurricane Beryl ended up leaving the squad stranded on the island.



At two in the morning local time, the Air India charter plane that took off on July 2 landed at Grantley Adams International Airport in Barbados. Along with the Indian team, cricket officials, and a group of Indian journalists, the aircraft carrying the call sign AIC24WC—a special code given to an aircraft before it executes a flight—took off from Barbados.

Special thanks to @BCCI secretary @JayShah for ensuring Indian media contingent is rescued along with Indian Cricket team. As a kind gesture Indian media contingent will fly out with Indian team in the special charter from Barbados to Delhi on Air India Cricket 24 World Champions pic.twitter.com/dIqrJye4hj — Karishma Singh (@karishmasingh22) July 3, 2024



