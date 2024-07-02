'Thank you' - Suryakumar Yadav reveals person behind Rahul Dravid staying on as head coach after 2023 World Cup

When a confined, calm individual expresses his own feelings without holding back, it seems fascinating, actually. For exactly the same reason, it was thrilling to see Team India's head coach, Rahul Dravid, let out a loud shout when Virat Kohli gave him the T20 World Cup trophy during the post-match celebration on June 29 at Barbados. This wasn't the first occasion Rahul Dravid had lost control. The former India captain already did that once, but not as a world champion. The 51-year-old went three times as a coach and three times as a player but never won the trophy.

However, it was reported that after Rohit Sharma-led Team India lost terribly to Australia in the ODI World Cup 2023 final on November 19 at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad, head coach Rahul Dravid had no intention to extend his contract. In addition to this, the Indore-born cricketer did not seem eager to go on after his contract was terminated.

However, things changed when the captain, Indian Rohit Sharma, called. In the same vein, India's star batter Suryakumar Yadav revealed that after winning the T20 World Cup 2024, The Great Wall thanked Rohit Sharma for the phone call in November of last year, causing him to change his mind. Moreover, the legendary cricketer decided to continue on till this year's T20 World Cup alongside the same support staff to grab the last chance of winning the ICC title, and it turned out brilliantly.

Thank you very much, Rohit, for making that call in November and asking me to continue: Rahul Dravid

“Thank you very much, Ro (Rohit), for making that call in November and asking me to continue. It's been such a privilege and a pleasure to work with each and every one of you, but also with Ro. Thank you for your time. I know as captain and coach, there are a lot of times we have to chat. We have to agree; we have to disagree. It's been brilliant to know each and every one of you,” Dravid said in a video posted by BCCI.

Furthermore, after thirteen years, India is currently the world champion, owing in large part to the Rohit-Dravid combination. In the last two World Cups, India has won 18 of the 20 matches played, while they have only lost one to Australia in the ODI final. On the other hand, one match in the 2024 T20 World Cup was a washout. The Men in Blue are the most consistent team across every format, and they got to the WTC finals last year. Meanwhile, Rohit Sharma said that Rahul Dravid is the real winner of the 2024 T20 World Cup and felt he deserves the trophy more than anyone else.

"He - more than any one of us, I think he deserved that trophy. What he has done for Indian cricket for the past 20-25 years, I think this was the only thing that was left in his cabinet. You saw how proud he was and how excited he was," Rohit Sharma said.

