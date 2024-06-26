Australia star displaces Suryakumar Yadav as No.1 batter in ICC T20I rankings

Travis Head claimed the top spot in the ICC T20I rankings for the first time in his cricketing career, while India's star batter Suryakumar Yadav has slipped to the number two position in the updated rankings.

Australia's star cricketer Travis Head has claimed the top spot in the ICC T20I rankings for the first time in his cricketing career, while India's star batter Suryakumar Yadav has slipped to the number two position in the updated rankings. The left-handed batter had a magnificent T20 World Cup 2024 edition before Australia was disqualified from the ongoing showpiece event.

The southpaw had amassed 255 runs in seven matches, including a 76-run blitz in the match against Team India in their last game of the Super Eight Fixture of the 2024 T20 World Cup.

Meanwhile, India's swashbuckling batter, Suryakumar Yadav, has scored 53 against Afghanistan, 6 against Bangladesh, and 31 against Australia; however, it seems that his wicket against the Bangladesh team hurt him most of all.

Travis Head moved up by four places in the T20I rankings following his masterclass knock vs India

Amazingly, Travis Head is only two points ahead of Suryakumar and won't be playing any matches in the coming week, but the Mumbai Indians star will play at least the semifinal against defending champions England and maybe even one more game if India wins. Consequentially, the stylish right-handed batter has a chance to regain his top position within a week if he plays a brilliant knock in the semi-final clash against Jos Buttler and Co., which is slated to take place on June 27 in Guyana. On the other hand, the Adelaide-born star has lost his chance to continue his run of form as Team India's win over Australia and Afghanistan's win against Bangladesh knocked the Mitchell Marsh-led team out of the showpiece event.

Meanwhile, English opener Phil Salt and Pakistan's star batters Babar Azam and Muhammad Rizwan all fell by one position each. Apart from Suryakumar Yadav, the only other Indian in the top 10 is Yashasvi Jaiswal, who sits in seventh with 672 rating points despite not having appeared in a single match in the T20 World Cup 2024 after management decided to go with Virat Kohli as an opening batter this time.

