TNPL 2024 Live Streaming: Where to Watch Tamil Nadu Premier League LIVE on TV in India, Date, Time, Full Schedule

The TNPL 2024 Live streaming will be available on the FanCode app and the Live telecast will happen on the Star Sports network .

The Tamil Nadu Premier League (TNPL), over the years, has been a springboard for young talents as it gears up for another exciting edition.

The TNPL 2024 will be the league's eighth edition and will once again see some experienced players and raw talents coming together to provide some high-octane action.

Several renowned cricketers and current and former IPL stars including Sai Sudharsan, Shahrukh Khan, Baba Aparajith, N Jagadeesan, Ravichandran Ashwin, Varun Chakravarthy, Sandeep Warrier, Vijay Shankar, T Natarajan, Sai Kishore, and Baba Indrajith will also feature in the upcoming season.

Defending champions, Lyca Kovai Kings and the four-time winner Chepauk Super Gillies will kickoff the tournament on July 5.

What is the format of TNPL 2024?

The tournament will have a single round-robin structure, where each team competes against every other team once. This initial phase will consist of 28 matches, promising continuous excitement throughout.

Following the league stage, the top four teams will advance to the playoffs, drawing inspiration from the thrilling format of the IPL where the top two teams will get a second shot at qualifying for the Final.

TNPL 2024 Live Streaming

Where To Watch the TNPL 2024 Live Streaming?

The TNPL 2024 Live streaming will be available on the FanCode app. One can make a one-time payment of INR 99 to watch the entire Tamil Nadu Premier League 2024.

Where To Watch the TNPL 2024 Live Telecast?

The TNPL 2024 Live telecast will happen on the Star Sports network. Star Sports 1 and Star Sports 1 Tamil will broadcast the entire Tamil Nadu Premier League 2024 in India.

Telegram Group Join Now

When will the TNPL 2024 matches start?

The TNPL 2024 scheduled match timings are 7:15 PM IST and 3:15 PM IST.

Tamil Nadu Premier League 2024: Full Schedule of TNPL 2024

Match 1: July 5, Lyca Kovai Kings vs Chepauk Super Gillies, 7:15 pm, Salem

Match 2: July 6, Dindigul Dragons vs Trichy Grand Cholas, 3:15 pm, Salem

Match 3: July 6, Salem Spartans vs Siechem Madurai Panthers, 7:15 pm, Salem

Match 4: July 7, Nellai Royal Kings vs Chepauk Super Gillies, 3:15 pm, Salem

Match 5: July 7, Lyca Kovai Kings vs IDream Tiruppur Tamizhans, 7:15 pm, Salem

Match 6: July 8, Dindigul Dragons vs Salem Spartans, 7:15 pm, Salem

Match 7: July 9, Siechem Madurai Panthers vs Trichy Grand Cholas, 7:15 pm, Salem

Match 8: July 10, Chepauk Super Gillies vs IDream Tiruppur Tamizhans, 7:15 pm, Salem

Match 9: July 11, Nellai Royal Kings vs Salem Spartans, 7:15 pm, Salem

Match 10: July 13, Siechem Madurai Panthers vs IDream Tiruppur Tamizhans, 3:15 pm, Coimbatore

Match 11: July 13, Lyca Kovai Kings vs Nellai Royal Kings, 7:15 pm, Coimbatore

Match 12: July 14, Salem Spartans vs Trichy Grand Cholas, 3:15 pm, Coimbatore

Match 13: July 14, Chepauk Super Gillies vs Dindigul Dragons, 7:15 pm, Coimbatore

Match 14: July 15, Siechem Madurai Panthers vs Nellai Royal Kings, 7:15 pm, Coimbatore

Match 15: July 16, Trichy Grand Cholas vs Lyca Kovai Kings, 7:15 pm, Coimbatore

Match 16: July 17, IDream Tiruppur Tamizhans vs Dindigul Dragons, 7:15 pm, Coimbatore

Match 17: July 18, Salem Spartans vs Chepauk Super Gillies, 7:15 pm, Coimbatore

Match 18: July 20, Trichy Grand Cholas vs Nellai Royal Kings, 7:15 pm, Tirunelveli

Match 19: July 21, Dindigul Dragons vs Lyca Kovai Kings, 3:15 pm, Tirunelveli

Match 20: July 21, IDream Tiruppur Tamizhans vs Salem Spartans, 7:15 pm, Tirunelveli

Match 21: July 22, Trichy Grand Cholas vs Chepauk Super Gillies, 7:15 pm, Tirunelveli

Match 22: July 23, Siechem Madurai Panthers vs Lyca Kovai Kings, 7:15 pm, Tirunelveli

Match 23: July 24, Nellai Royal Kings vs IDream Tiruppur Tamizhans, 7:15 pm, Tirunelveli

Match 24: July 26, Dindigul Dragons vs Siechem Madurai Panthers, 7:15 pm, Dindigul

Match 25: July 27, Salem Spartans vs Lyca Kovai Kings, 3:15 pm, Dindigul

Match 26: July 27, IDream Tiruppur Tamizhans vs Trichy Grand Cholas, 7:15 pm, Dindigul

Match 27: July 28, Chepauk Super Gillies vs Siechem Madurai Panthers, 3:15 pm, Dindigul

Match 28: July 28, Nellai Royal Kings vs Dindigul Dragons, 7:15 pm, Dindigul

Match 29: July 30, Qualifier 1, 7:15 pm, Dindigul

Match 30: July 31, Eliminator, 7:15 pm, Dindigul

Match 31: August 2, Qualifier 2, 7:15 pm, Chennai

Match 32: August 4, Final, 7:15 pm, Chennai

