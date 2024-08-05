Watch: Camaraderie between Ashwin and TNPL teammate after angry viral video

Ravichandran Ashwin and Dindigul Dragons teammate Sarath Kumar were seen having a moment post the team's triumph in TNPL 2024 on Sunday in Chepauk.

Ravichandran Ashwin and Dindigul Dragons teammate Sarath Kumar were seen having a moment post the team's triumph in TNPL 2024 on Sunday in Chepauk.

Dindigul Dragons, under the inspiring leadership of skipper R. Ashwin, clinched their first-ever Tamil Nadu Premier League (TNPL) title with a decisive six-wicket victory over the Lyca Kovai Kings on Sunday.

The Dragons' bowling attack, led by pacer Sandeep Warrier (4-0-26-2) and ably supported by spinners Varun Chakravarthy (4-0-26-2) and P. Vignesh (4-0-15-2), successfully restricted the Kovai Kings to a modest total of 129 for seven in their allotted 20 overs.

Chasing a target of 130, the Dragons encountered early setbacks with M. Siddharth dismissing Shivam Singh in the second over and G. Thamarai Kannan removing Vimal Khumar in the following over. However, a resilient partnership between Ashwin and B. Indrajith (32 off 35 balls, including three boundaries) stabilized the innings. The duo effectively rotated the strike and found occasional boundaries, contributing to a 65-run stand for the third wicket.

Sarath Kumar’s late onslaught (27 not out off 15 balls, featuring two fours and two sixes) sealed the victory for the Dragons, who reached 131 for four in 18.2 overs, securing their historic win.

After the game, Sarath Kumar, who was blasted by Ashwin from the sidelines during the Eliminator in a video clip that went viral, was talking to the Star Sports anchor when Ashwin came in to break the ice between the two.

Watch the moment between Sarath Kumar and Ravichandran Ashwin

What happened in the TNPL Eliminator?

During a tense moment in the Tamil Nadu Premier League (TNPL) 2024 eliminator match, Dindigul Dragons captain Ravichandran Ashwin was seen losing his temper with a teammate. A video circulating on social media shows Ashwin yelling and seemingly even abusing his teammate. The footage has gained significant attention online, with many fans praising Ashwin’s passionate leadership, though some have expressed concern over his outburst.

Ashwin's frustration was palpable during Dindigul's collapse. In the 17th over, Sarath Kumar narrowly avoided dismissal when a fielder dropped an easy catch at deep midwicket. Ashwin, visibly angry, gestured aggressively and shouted at the batter from the dugout. This reaction, captured on video, quickly went viral on social media, sparking widespread reactions.