SA vs PAK Dream11 Prediction Today, 1st ODI Fantasy Cricket Tips, Team, Playing XI and Pitch Report: Pakistan tour of South 2024

After a three-match T20I series, Zimbabwe and Afghanistan will be against each other in a three-match ODI series. South Africa won the T20I series 2-0 as the third game got washed out. This will be the first game of the ODI series. It will be played on 17th December 2024 at 5:30 PM IST. The venue for this game will be Boland Park, Paarl.

South Africa will be the confident side coming into this game. They won the T20I series in style and will be eager to start the ODI series with a win. Temba Bavuma is unavailable for this game due to workload management. The Proteas look balanced as a team ahead of the 1st ODI.

Meanwhile, Pakistan wants to replicate its recent ODI performances against Australia and Zimbabwe. Although they lost the first game in both series, they ended up winning both series 2-1. Babar Azam’s form will play a key role for Pakistan.

SA vs PAK: Probable Playing XIs

South Africa: Tony de Zorzi, Ryan Rickelton, Aiden Markram (c), Rassie van der Dussen, Tristan Stubbs, David Miller, Heinrich Klaasen (wk), Marco Jansen, Keshav Maharaj, Kagiso Rabada, Ottniel Baartman,

Pakistan: Saim Ayub, Abdullah Shafique, Babar Azam, Mohammad Rizwan (c & wk), Salman Agha, Tayyab Tahir, Shaheen Afridi, Naseem Shah, Haris Rauf, Mohammad Hasnain, Abrar Ahmed

SA vs PAK: Pitch Report & Weather Conditions

The pitch is expected to be good for batting. Spinners have received some assistance here, especially in the latter half of the game. With the new ball, the pacers will have movement, and the batters will also enjoy their time on the crease.

It will be a cloudy day at Paarl but rain is not predicted. The temperature will be around 22-23 degrees Celsius during the game.

Top Player Picks for SA vs PAK Dream11 Prediction

Babar Azam (ZIM)

Babar Azam despite his poor form will be a top pick for this game. He averages 63.66 against South Africa in ODIs for his 573 runs in 11 innings.

He will bat at 3 and can fetch plenty of points on his day.

Mohammad Rizwan (PAK)

Mohammad Rizwan will bat at 4 for Pakistan and he’ll also keep wickets. He has been in good touch and is expected to do well in this game.

Rizwan has scored 130 runs in 4 ODI innings this year at an average of 65.

Tristan Stubbs (SA)

Tristan Stubbs has been in sublime form in ODIs this year. He likes to bat positively and take the attack to the opposition.

Stubbs has scored 242 runs in 6 innings this year at an average of 60.50 including a fifty and a hundred to his name.

Top Captaincy and Vice-Captaincy Picks for SA vs PAK Dream11 Prediction

Saim Ayub (PAK)

Saim Ayub has been in great form lately. He scored 98* in the second T20I against the Proteas. He also did well in the ODI series against Australia.

He has scored 280 runs in 6 ODIs this year at an average of 56 including a hundred and a fifty. Ayub will be a top C/VC option.

Marco Jansen (SA)

This will be the first ODI game for Marco Jansen in 2024. He has been in terrific form in tests.

Jansen picked up 33 wickets in 20 games last year and scored 406 runs in 17 innings at an average of 32.33. A top C/VC pick.

Haris Rauf (PAK)

Haris Rauf had a forgettable T20I series but he’s done well in ODIs in recent times. He has picked up 7 wickets in 3 ODIs against the Proteas.

This year, he has 13 wickets in 6 ODIs at an economy of 5.12 including a 5-fer. Rauf will be a risky but worth-the-risk C/VC choice.

SA vs PAK Player to Avoid

Tayyab Tahir (PAK)

Tayyab Tahir will bat in the lower middle order for Pakistan. His current form is not that great and there are many better options than him in fantasy cricket. He will be our player to avoid for this game.

Grand League Team for SA vs PAK Dream11 Prediction

Small League Team for SA vs PAK Dream11 Prediction

SA vs PAK Dream11 Prediction:

Both teams are looking equally balanced. South Africa has better batting depth compared to Pakistan but Pakistan has a better bowling attack. South Africa should emerge victorious in this match.