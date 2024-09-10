[WATCH] Australian Players' Hilarious Reactions on Getting a 'Desi Kadhai' as Trophy after Scotland Series Win

The whole Australian team assembled to have a picture with this small trophy but looked confused about how to pose with it.

We have seen numerous weird trophies being presented to the winning captain over the years. But the one presented to Mitchell Marsh, the captain of the Australian team, after whitewashing Scotland in Edinburgh exceeded each of them.

Following the conclusion of the third T20I, the gift presenter gave a mini-bowl, which looks like a kadhai in the Indian language, as a trophy to Marsh. Seeing this ‘kadhai’, the Australian players, including the captain, couldn’t control their laugh and burst out laughing.

Basically, it is a Scottish whiskey bowl called quaich, used as a souvenir to hold whiskey or other beverages, which is passed around, and everyone takes a sip of it. Made up of silver, pewter, or wood, the quaich represents friendship and camaraderie among people, making it very special for the nation, given it has a long history in Scotland.

The whole Australian team assembled to have a picture with this small trophy but looked confused about how to pose with it. Later, other Australian players took the quaich in their hands and had a laugh around it; maybe, even they weren’t sure what it actually was.

Australia defeated Scotland by six wickets in the third T20I

Talking about the game, Australia registered their third consecutive victory over Scotland in the series by defeating them with six wickets in the third T20I. Bowling first, they restricted Scotland to a mere 149/9 - thanks to a terrific bowling effort by Cameron Green, who took three wickets.

Aaron Hardie and Sean Abbott also got two wickets each. While batting, Cameron Green again starred, scoring 62 runs in 39 deliveries, including two boundaries and five maximums.

Mitchell Marsh (31), Tim David (25), and Aaron Hardie (11) also played nice hands to guide their team through. Australia completed the target within 16.1 overs, with as many as 23 balls to spare.

Cameron Green won the Player of the Match award for his brilliant all-round performance to put Scotland out of the game. The Australian team will now travel to England for a white-ball run, comprising three T20Is and five ODIs across different venues.

