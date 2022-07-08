Watch: Fan compilation on Bhuvneshwar Kumar's inswingers goes viral

Following Bhuvneshwar Kumar’s brilliant ball to dismiss Jos Buttler in Southampton on Thursday, a Twitter user has posted a clip featuring some of the best dismissals by the Indian quick.

Bhuvneshwar returned 1/10 from three overs in India’s 50-run win on Thursday.

Bhuvneshwar Kumar unleashed a special ball on Thursday, which had the better of in-form Jos Buttler, casling England’s newly appointed white-ball captain for a golden duck with a perfect inswinger to rattle his stumps. The key to it was the setup: Bhuvneshwar bowled four away going deliveries to Jason Roy right at the start, before bluffing an uncertain Buttler with his shrewd variation.

Bhuvneshwar has now dismissed the destructive right-hander four times in 30 balls, two of which have been for ducks, in the match-up between the two in T20Is till date.

Arshdeep Singh and Hardik Pandya ensured that England were kept under sustained pressure in their run-chase of 199, with the latter’s triple strikes reducing them to 33/4 by the seventh over. Hardik followed his 33-ball 51 with 4/33 - his career best returns on either fronts - as India secured a comfortable 50-run win and the all-rounder bagged the Player of the Match award.

However, it’s impossible not to keep revisiting Bhuvneshwar’s brilliant ball to dismiss Buttler, and a Twitter user posted a compilation video featuring some of the best dismissals from an international career that started back in December 2012.

The 53-second clip captioned, “Nothing Just, Bhuvi's Inswingers and Right Hand Batsmen”, features top bowled dismissals, featuring that of Mohammad Hafeez who was casttled off the Meerut-born’s very first ball in ODI cricket, and that of Umar Akmal on his T20I debut in Bangalore a week earlier.

The video included some top international batters like Younis Khan, Steve Smith, Joe Root, AB de Villiers, Aaron Finch, Jason Roy and Buttler among others, being undone by the movement to see their stumps shattered, thereby highlighting the expertise of the bowler.

Sit back and enjoy the compilation of Bhuvneshwar Kumar’s brilliant inswingers here:

India’s win on Thursday enabled them to take a 1-0 lead in the three-match series. The second T20I will be played at Edgbaston on Saturday, July 9, followed by the third at Trent Bridge on Sunday.