WATCH: Virat Kohli unleashes his magical wrists to send Mitchell Starc's delivery into the stands

During the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL 2024) match between Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) and Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR), star batter Virat Kohli gave a testament to his sheer skill with a classical wristy shot to send a Mitchell Starc delivery over the ropes.

In the high-profile clash against KKR, Kohli started off with a bang, hitting a boundary on the very first ball against Starc. The former RCB skipper then unleashed a vintage bottom-hand flick over deep mid-wicket against Starc again to stun Shreyas Iyer and Co.

During the third over, Starc bowled a full-pitched delivery on the middle stump line. Kohli stood tall and effortlessly flicked it with his strong bottom hand, sending it soaring into the crowd. The Chinnaswamy Stadium erupted in jubilation at this impressive display of skill.

Virat Kohli scores a stellar 83 to propel RCB's scoreboard to a competitive total

Previously, Shreyas Iyer opted to field first upon winning the toss, and the 'Purple and Gold' army secured a significant breakthrough by dismissing Faf du Plessis early on. It was in the second over that Harshit Rana outsmarted the RCB captain with a well-executed delivery.

RCB although started well, they couldn't take their score past the lucrative 200-run mark with a flat deck on offer, known to be more conducive for the chasing team.

However, Kohli was once again the star performer for RCB with a blistering knock of 59-balls 83, coupled with quick cameos from Glenn Maxwell and Cameron Green which propelled their score to 182 for 6 in 20 overs.

Telegram Group Join Now

ALSO READ: WATCH: 'Confused' Shreyas Iyer forgets Playing XI during RCB vs KKR coin toss

For KKR, Harshit Rana and Andre Russell picked up two wickets each while IPL's most expensive player Mitchell Starc remained wicketless for a second consecutive game.

For more updates, follow CricXtasy on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, Telegram and YouTube.