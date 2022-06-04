WATCH: Kieron Pollard lits up T20 Blast with a flying, one-handed catch

Sam Curran’s all-round show powered Surrey to a comfortable third-straight win.

Apart from his supreme ball-striking abilities, Kieron Pollard has often produced breathtaking moments in the field, establishing himself as one of the top fielders in the modern game. Be it for the West Indies in white-ball internationals, for Mumbai Indians at the IPL, for Adelaide Strikers and Melbourne Renegades at the BBL or in any other team, Pollard has stood out as the leading fielder at any given position.

On Thursday, playing his second T20 Blast 2022 game for Surrey, Pollard scored a 7-ball 12* in the team’s first-innings effort of 2228/4, before jolting Hampshire in the first over of the chase with a sensational one-handed grab.

On the second ball of the innings, left-handed opener Nick Gubbins found an outside edge of an attempted flick off left-arm seamer Reece Topley. The ball flew to the left of Pollard, stationed at short extra-cover, and the Trinidadian flew across full-stretch to snaffle it with one hand while tumbling and rolling thereafter. The celebration too, that of pointing to the sky upwards while kneeling, grabbed attention.

Watch Kieron Pollard's brilliant catch here:

Earlier, Will Jacks (64 off 36), Sam Curran (69 off 38) and Sunil Narine (52 off 23) scored blistering fifties after Hampshire skipper Liam Dawson opted to bowl. Curran, who struck five fours and as many sixes before falling to Dawson (3/34), backed it up with the ball, returning 5/30, as Hampshire were bundled out for 156 in the penultimate over to hand Sussex a massive 72-run win.

Surrey have now won each of their three games and currently top the North Group league table, while Hampshire are placed last with four defeats from as many matches.

Pollard, who had an underwhelming IPL with 144 runs at 14.4 and low strike-rate of 107.46, had scored 14 off 15 in his previous outing against Gloucestershire.

Surrey will next play Kent at Canterbury’s St Lawrence Ground on Friday, June 3.

