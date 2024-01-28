Watch: 'A disaster drop' - Mohammed Siraj left furious after KL Rahul drops Ollie Pope's catch

KL Rahul dropped an easy chance from Ollie Pope in the slip cordon off Mohammed Siraj's bowling early on day four of the Hyderabad Test match.

With England's lead growing higher in Hyderabad on day four, KL Rahul dropped Ollie Pope on 186 off the bowling of Mohammed Siraj.

Jasprit Bumrah had dismissed Rehan Ahmed with the old ball early in the day, but India failed to strike again soon after as Ollie Pope and Tom Hartley built a strong partnership to push the lead past the 200-run mark.

Pope was in sublime touch as he milked the Indian bowlers for runs with his timing and access to different areas in the field with the variety of sweep shots.

Frustrated by the lack of wickets, Rohit Sharma turned to Mohammed Siraj, who had bowled very few overs in the innings until that point.

Siraj found the edge of Pope in the 95th over, but KL Rahul put down as easy catch in the slip region much to India's agony. Rahul was immediately seen regretting the drop catch and Mohammed Siraj was an expression of fury as Pope survived.

Watch KL Rahul drop Ollie Pope off Mohammed Siraj





