Watch: Pakistan's mystery spinner Abrar Ahmed's dream ball on Test debut

Abrar Ahmed has enjoyed a Test debut to remember thus far, having bagged a five-for in the first session of the ongoing second Test between Pakistan and England in Multan.

Abrar castled Zak Crawley to bag his maiden Test wicket.

Abrar Ahmed justified his selection in Pakistan’s XI in the ongoing second Test against England at the Multan Cricket Stadium, completing a five-wicket haul in just the first session of Day 1 on Friday, December 9.

England, having registered a historic win in a run-filled series opener in Rawalpindi, won the toss and began positively yet again, true to the “Bazball” approach. With openers Ben Duckett and Zak Crawley having added 36 in the first eight overs, Babar Azam turned to Abrar, and the wrist-spinner struck on just his fifth ball, bamboozling Crawley with a googly.

Abrar bowled four straight leg breaks at Crawley first up. The right-hander got forward to defend on the fifth, but the bowler had gone the googly, which sneaked through the batter’s bat and pad to rattle the stumps.

England continued their aggressive streak, with Duckett (63 off 49) and Ollie Pope (60 off 61), adding 79 for the second wicket in just 10.1 overs. Abrar delivered the breakthrough yet again, trapping Duckett and Joe Root leg-before, both batters being sent back after Pakistan successfully challenged on-field calls.

Abrar then removed Pope, who top-edged a reverse-sweep to backward point, while Harry Brook skied one to Mohammad Nawaz at mid-off to help the 24-year-old complete his five-for. Abrar became only the second bowler to take a five-wicket haul before lunch on the opening day of his debut Test after former West Indies great Alf Valentine, who had done so against England at Old Trafford, Manchester in June 1950.

England went in to lunch at 180/5 from 33 overs, with skipper Ben Stokes joined by Will Jacks.

Pakistan made three changes to their XI from the first Test, with Azhar Ali, Naseem Shah and Haris Rauf making way for Mohammad Nawaz, Faheem Ashraf and Abrar, while England strengthened their pace attack with Mark Wood coming in for the injured Liam Livingstone.

