WATCH: Old woes still haunting Prithvi Shaw; gets dismissed in Ranji Trophy final in a familiar manner

Shaw could not believe what just happened with him and was seen shaking his head off.

Talented opener Prithvi Shaw seemed to be haunted by his old problems once again after getting out in a fashion reminiscent of his older dismissals during the ongoing Ranji Trophy 2024 final between Mumbai and Vidarbha.

Shaw had a hard time against Vidarbha's pacer Yash Thakur.

The young speedster, who plies his trade for the Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) in the IPL clean bowled his man with an absolute peach of a delivery. The good length delivery from Thakur clocked a speed 133.4kph as it nipped back into the right-hander after pitching and Shaw, who was looking to defend it lost his wicket as the ball went through his bat and pad.

Shaw could not believe what just happened and was seen shaking his head off while walking back to the pavilion.

Shaw will be hoping to fix this issue before the IPL 2024 starts and not let it turn into a recurring problem.

Shaw hoping to use IPL performance to stake a claim in India's 2024 T20 WC squad

The right-handed batter last represented India during the tour of Sri Lanka in July 2021 and was part of the squad for the home T20Is against New Zealand last year.

In the ongoing Ranji trophy season, he managed 451 runs in 6 matches and was third-highest scorer for Mumbai. His Ranji and IPL 2024 performance for the Delhi Capitals could give him an outside chance of playing in the ICC T20 World Cup 2024.

Notably, DC also retained him for the upcoming edition despite losing his place in the playing XI midway through last season after managing just 106 runs in eight innings.

