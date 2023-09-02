Virat Kohli's epic reaction to Shaheen cleaning up Rohit Sharma goes viral; WATCH VIDEO

Prior to this, the Pakistani fast bowler had bowled two out-swingers, setting up Rohit perfectly and ultimately leaving the Indian skipper completely bamboozled.

Shaheen Afridi emerged as Pakistan's standout performer during their ongoing Asia Cup 2023 clash against India. The Pakistan pacer exhibited his impeccable prowess by claiming crucial wickets, those of India's star batters Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli.

Under the leadership of Babar Azam, Pakistan got off to a superb start with the Indian batters struggling to tackle the relentless pace bowling duo of Shaheen and Naseem Shah. The prevailing overcast conditions at the Pallekele International Cricket Stadium provided a highly conducive environment for their style of bowling, resulting in both Rohit and Virat falling short of significant runs.

In the fifth over's final delivery, Shaheen executed an in-swinging delivery that penetrated Rohit's defense.

Shaheen Afridi set up Rohit Sharma brilliantly

A notable moment that has since garnered attention on social media featured Kohli's astonished reaction as Rohit succumbed to an exquisite delivery from Shaheen. Prior to this, the Pakistani fast bowler had bowled two out-swingers, setting up Rohit perfectly and ultimately leaving the Indian cricket team's captain completely bamboozled.



Virat Kohli, too, experienced a lacklustre outing and managed to score just 4 runs. Although the prominent Indian batter began his innings confidently with a boundary, he eventually fell victim to a delivery from Shaheen Afridi that found its way onto his stumps. This dismissal was a significant breakthrough for Pakistan as it complemented their earlier success in removing India's captain, Rohit Sharma cheaply.

Shreyas Iyer, on the other hand, began his India comeback on a bright note by creaming a couple of boundaries off three balls before he found a well-connected pull shot off Haris Rauf to Fakhar Zaman at mid-wicket for India's third wicket.

