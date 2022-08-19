WATCH: Destructive Andre Russell goes 6, 4, 6, 4, 4 off Michael Hogan at The Hundred

Andre Russell was at his dominant best in the 18th match of The Hundred 2022 between Manchester Originals and Southern Brave on Thursday, August 18, striking 64* off 23 in a comprehensive win.

Russell struck six fours and five sixes during his 23-ball stay.

The Manchester Originals registered their second win of the ongoing Men’s Hundred 2022, defeating Southern Brave by 68 runs in their fifth game of the competition played at The Rose Bowl on Thursday.

The stars of the show were skipper Jos Buttler and Andre Russell, with the latter unleashing his brutal best in the closing stages of the Originals innings after they had been put in. The two added 51 off 24 balls for the third wicket, before Buttler fell to Michael Hogan for 68 off 42, having struck three fours and five sixes.

Russell carried on the carnage, and was dropped by George Garton when he was 36 off 18 with eight more balls to be delivered in the innings. The West Indies all-rounder made most of the reprieve, striking 24 off the final five balls off Hogan to help his side finish at a strong 188/3.

Hogan missed the yorker first up and Russell just swatted a low full-toss over square leg for a maximum, before a pull over fine-leg fetched four. Another low full-toss was smashed for a six, this time almost one-handed, over long-on. Two mistimed strokes thereafter - a top-edged pull and an inside edge, went for four behind the wicket to make the final set read 6, 4, 6, 4, 4.

Watch Andre Russell going 6, 4, 6, 4, 4 against Michael Hogan at The Hundred 2022:

Russell would later dismiss Tim David in the Brave innings, which was folded out for 120 in 84 balls. Skipper James Vince got his side to a flying start with 20 off nine, before falling caught and bowled to Sean Abbott. Quinton de Kock struggled for 21 off 20, and the chase never got going thereafter.

The Manchester Originals are now fifth in the points table with two wins from their first five games, while Southern Brave - the defending champions - have been knocked out of the playoffs race with a fourth straight defeat after having won the season opener.

