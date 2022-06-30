WATCH: Ball hits the top of off-stump, dislodges leg bail in a weird County Championship dismissal

A rare and bizarre dismissal occurred in the ongoing County Championship 2022 Division One, during a fixture between Gloucestershire and Lancashire at the Bristol’s County Cricket Ground on Tuesday, June 28.

Glenn Phillips was cleaned up by George Balderson, but that doesn’t convey the whole story.

Lancashire’s right-arm quick George Balderson delivered a straight, angling in back-of-a-length delivery, and Glenn Phillips shouldered his arms for the ball to hit the top of the off-stump. However, in a bizarre phenomenon, it was the leg-stump bail that got dislodged to send the New Zealand wicketkeeper back to the pavilion for 9.

Gloucestershire were 42/2 at that point, and opener Chris Dent fell to seamer Will Williams later in the day, as Ryan Higggins side stood at 99/3 at stumps on Day 3.

Watch the freak dismissal here:

George Balderson hits the top of off-stump but it's the leg-stump bail that is removed



The match eventually ended in a draw with Miles Hammond and James Bracey scoring unbeaten fifties to take the side at 176/3 by the close of play. Earlier, Gloucestershire had scored 337 in the first innings after having opted to bat, with Dent scoring 110 and left-arm spinner Jack Morley returning 4/91. Lancashire responded with 402, courtesy of half-centuries from Keaton Jennings (94), Steven Croft (80) and Luke Wood (50).

Lancashire are currently placed third in the points table with three wins from eight games fetching them 122 points. Gloucestershire take the bottom (tenth) position with five defeats and 54 points from eight games, in a chart jointly led by Hampshire and Surrey with 127 points each.

Nottinghamshire and Middlesex take the top two positions respectively in the County Championship 2022 Division Two points table.



