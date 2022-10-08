WATCH: Wicketkeeper Devon Conway sprints brilliantly to pull off a rare stunning boundary save

New Zealand’s Devon Conway pulled off a brilliant boundary save while in wicket-keeping duties against Pakistan in a tri-series T20I fixture in Christchurch on Saturday.

Conway’s brilliance denied Pakistan what seemed a certain boundary.

Devon Conway pulled off a brilliant boundary save while sprinting all the way through to the ropes - a rarity for a wicketkeeper - in the third match of the ongoing tri-series in New Zealand, between the hosts and Pakistan at the Hagley Oval in Christchurch on Saturday, October 8.

The incident occured on the fourth ball of the 12th over of Pakistan’s run-chase bowled by Tim Southee, with Shadab Khan, who was promoted to No.4, attempting a scoop shot. Southee pitched one on length, going relatively slow wide outside off, and Shadab connected one fairly well with a pre-meditated scoop. With Ish Sodhi at fine-leg fairly square, Conway instinctively went for a sprint and managed to pull the ball within play with his foot in a diving effort. Sodhi collected the relay to fire the throw in to limit the batter for a couple.

WATCH: Wicketkeeper Devon Conway sprints to pull off a rare brilliant boundary save

The shot came in a game-setting 61 run partnership between Babar Azam and Shadab in a run-chase of 148, after Tim Southee and Blair Tickner dismissed Mohammad Rizwan and Shan Masood respectively in quick succession late in the powerplay. Shadab was eventually dismissed by Tickner for a valuable 34 off 22, featuring two hits to the fence and as many over it. Babar led the chase, hitting the winning runs with 10 balls to spare in an unbeaten 79 off 53, which featured 11 fours.

Earlier, Haris Rauf (3/28), Mohammad Wasim Jr (2/20) and Shadab (0/21) helped Pakistan limit New Zealand to 147/8, with none of the hosts’ batters managing to cross 36. Mark Chapman threatened for a strong finish with a stroke-filled 32 off 16, but got little support from the middle-order in the innings’ second half.

Pakistan, having defeated Bangladesh and New Zealand are at the top of the points table currently, with the latter two set to face off on Sunday, October 9, in search of a first win in the competition.