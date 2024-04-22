Watch: Mitchell Starc praised in KKR dressing room after close win against RCB

Despite his high economy of 18.3, Starc was hailed in the Kolkata Knight Riders dressing room after the match against RCB.

Royal Challengers Bengaluru recently registered a narrow loss against Kolkata Knight Riders on April 22 at the Eden Gardens in Kolkata. After a close single run win, Kolkata Knight Riders now stands on the second position of the IPL 2024 points table with 10 points and a net run rate of +1.206.

Kolkata Knight Riders’ big gun Mitchell Starc yet again conceded 50+ runs in his spell of three overs which made it difficult for the Kolkata Knight Riders to defend their huge target. Starc conceded 3 sixes in the last over, however KKR successfully defended their target and won the match by one run.

Despite his high economy of 18.3, Starc was hailed in the Kolkata Knight Riders dressing room after the match against RCB for bouncing back strongly after incurring an injury in his first over.

Watch the video here

As expected, Mitchell Starc is carrying an injury that's why he is not able to get his lengths. Starc also knows he needs to get his act right.

😔

📽:- KKR YT pic.twitter.com/kXKicWJ2Qz — Abhishek (@vicharabhio) April 22, 2024



“And not to take away Mitchell Starc, after getting injured in the first over, coming and bowling, it wasn’t easy. Congratulations on getting the same guy twice in the last over and winning the game was very special”, said the person in the KKR Dressing Room.

In the post match conference, Harshit Rana lauded Mitchell Starc and remained optimistic of his performances in the future for Kolkata Knight Riders in IPL 2024.

Also Read: 'Should never wear KKR jersey again:' Mitchell Starc faces backlash from fans after another poor performance in IPL 2024

He said, "It's his own plan. Every bowler takes the field with a plan. He is a top bowler and someday, he will win us games. We are not worried about him. We have full faith in him.”

In the match, Royal Challengers Bengaluru invited the hosts to bat first and Knight Riders posted a huge total of 222 runs on the board. The KKR captain Shreyas Iyer and Phil Salt scored 50 and 48 runs off 36 and 14 deliveries respectively. The game was filled with several controversies as while chasing the stiff target, Royal Challengers Bengaluru’s former captain Virat Kohli was given out on a high waist full toss delivery.

Taking the match right down to the last ball, Royal Challengers Bengaluru batters put a great show in chasing, however got bowled out for 221 runs at the end of 20 overs.

Kolkata Knight Riders will play their next match against Punjab Kings on April 26, Friday at the Eden Gardens in Kolkata. After the recent win against RCB, KKR has a strong chance of qualifying for the play-offs.