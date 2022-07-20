WATCH: Navdeep Saini sizzles on County Championship debut with five-for against Warwickshire

India speedster Navdeep Saini excelled for Kent on his County Championship debut, bagging a five-for in his first outing in the ongoing Division One fixture against Warwickshire at Edgbaston.

Saini hasn’t played a Test since India’s epic win at The Gabba in January last year.

Navdeep Saini sizzled on his County Championship debut, leading Kent’s fightback in their ongoing County Championship Division One game against Warwickshire at Edgbaston, Birmingham.

The right-arm quick dismissed Chris Benjamin, Dan Mousley, Michael Burgess on the opening Day of the game, before sending back Henry Brookes and Craig Miles on the second morning to complete his five-for.

While Benjamin edged one to Jack Leaning in the slips, the other four batters nicked off to wicketkeeper Sam Billings, with the searing pace and extra bounce being a feature of Saini’s 5/72 spell. Sam Hain was the last wicket to fall for Warwickshire, who missed his hundred by just one run as Matt Milnes bagged his third of the innings that folded out for 225. New Zealand international Matt Henry bagged 2/67.

Saini, 29, had made his Test debut in the third Test of the Border-Gavaskar Trophy 2020-21 in Sydney, where he bagged four wickets across the four innings. A groin injury during the next Test in Gabba limited his participation to just 12.5 overs across the two innings, before he stood at the non-striker's end as Rishabh Pant completed India's epic series-clinching win. Saini hasn't played a Test since.

Watch Navdeep Saini’s brilliant five-for on County Championship debut here:

Warwickshire however, managed to secure a 60-run first innings lead, after they had bundled out Kent for 165 after opting to bowl on the first day.

The top five comprising England internationals Zak Crawley and Joe Denly had crumbled for the side to be reduced to 43/5 within the first 11 overs, with right-arm quick Oliver Hannon-Dalby bagging each of the first six wickets of the innings.

Jordan Cox (48), skipper Billings (33) and Henry (34 off 23) were the only batters to cross 17 in a tough outing. Henry Brookes bagged 3/56, while Danny Briggs returned 1/5.

Meanwhile, Cheteshwar Pujara has continued his imperious run with a fifth hundred of the season for Sussex - against Middlesex at Lord's - and has breached the 150-run mark with his team total exceeding 400.



