Watch: Video of ridiculous catch in New Zealand domestic cricket goes viral

Otago Volts were bowled out for 261 in 87.2 overs after being put in to bat.

William O'Donnell of Auckland Aces took an absolute stunning catch to dismiss Otago Volts' Dale Phillips on Day 1 of the Plunkett Shield 2022 match at Kennards Hire Community Oval in Auckland on Tuesday, October 18.

After heing put in to bat first, the Volts lost the early wickets of Hamish Rutherford Dean Foxcroft and Jacob Cumming. From there on Phillips and Thorn Parkes put on a partnership of 97 runs for the fourth wicket to bring the Volts back into the contest.

Just when Phillips was looking good to get to his half-century, spinner William Somerville accounted for his wicket in the 44th over. However, the dismissal wouldn't have been possible without some marvellous piece of fielding from O'Donnell.

Sommerville bowled one down the leg side and Phillips tried to play a ramp shot. The batter got decent connection and he was set to collect a few runs, but O'Donnell showed a great presence of mind to help Auckland bag a crucial wicket.

The fielder anticipated Phillips' shot and proactively moved to on to his left from first slip. Thereafter, he went on to take the catch after which the Auckland players celebrated the dismissal. Otago lost their fourth wicket with their score at 152. Somerville, in the meantime, went on to pick up three wickets for 51 runs in 25 overs.

Here's the video of William O'Donnell taking the stupendous catch in Plunkett Shield:

WHAT.A.GRAB. An absolute screamer at first slip by William O'Donnell off Will Somerville to remove the dangerous Dale Phillips for 45. #PlunketShield pic.twitter.com/lHrxiWUgYB — Auckland Cricket (@aucklandcricket) October 18, 2022

Otgao were eventually bowled out for 261 in 87.2 overs. Sean Solia and Danru Ferns picked up two wickets apiece to put the breaks on Otago's scoring. Simon Keene and Ryan Harrison got one wicket each.

Thorn Parks top-scored for the Volts, having scored 54 runs off 81 balls with the help of five fours and one six. Jacob Duffy and Jake Gibson scored 29 and 18 respectively, taking Otago's score past the 250-run mark.

Jacob Duffey bagged three quick wickets for Otago as Auckland were reduced to 3/3 by the fifth over of their first innings, and were 9/3 by the end of day's play.