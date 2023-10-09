Watch: Virat Kohli Receives Best Fielder Award from India's Fielding Coach T. Dilip

During India's tournament opener against Australia, Virat Kohli set the tone for his team by taking a sensational catch at first slip to dismiss Mitchell Marsh.

Indian superstar Virat Kohli has not only impressed with his batting prowess but has also showcased his exceptional fielding skills. Kohli's remarkable performance on the field earned him the prestigious "Best Fielder Award," presented by India's fielding coach, T. Dilip after the exciting clash against Australia in the 2023 ODI World Cup.

During India's tournament opener against Australia, Virat Kohli set the tone for his team by taking a sensational catch at first slip to dismiss Australia's Mitchell Marsh in the third over of the game. This early breakthrough provided a significant advantage to India as they sought to defend their total. However, Kohli's contributions did not stop there. He played a stunning innings, scoring 85 runs, and partnered with KL Rahul to forge a crucial 165-run stand for the fourth wicket. This partnership was instrumental in India's victory, as the team had been in a precarious position at 2 for 3 at one stage.

Kohli's fielding heroics didn't go unnoticed, and he was awarded the "Best Fielder" title by India's fielding coach, T. Dilip. Kohli's agile and safe hands were on display throughout the match as he took two catches, including the crucial dismissal of Mitchell Marsh off Jasprit Bumrah's delivery. His second catch was off Adam Zampa, courtesy of Hardik Pandya's bowling.

Virat Kohli received a medal from India's fielding Coach

In a video shared by the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI), Team India head coach Rahul Dravid mentioned the importance of consistency and intensity in fielding. He praised Kohli's commitment to not only performing his role but also motivating and guiding his teammates in the field.

The award presentation was a moment of celebration in the dressing room as Kohli, with a broad smile on his face received the medal from T. Dilip. He kissed the medal and even bit it in a Rafael Nadal-esque way, showcasing his joy and pride in being recognized as the best fielder. Virat Kohli's outstanding fielding and batting have kickstarted India's campaign in the ICC Cricket World Cup 2023.

With this win over Australia, India has started its campaign on a strong note and will now face Afghanistan at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in Delhi.

