In a rather bizarre incident, particularly unamusing for the player, Pakistan opener Fakhar Zaman was stung by a bee while batting in the first game of the three-match ODI series against Netherlands at Hazelaarweg, Rotterdam on Tuesday.

The left-hander was at the crease with his skipper Babar Azam, and was taking his stance to face the third ball of the 17th over of the innings bowled by Bas de Leede, when a wasp stung on his left hand. Zaman immediately dropped his bat and had a look at the spot, before the team physio stepped onto the field to nurse it.

Watch: Wasp stings Fakhar Zaman en-route his hundred against Netherlands

Zaman was batting on 41 at that point, and got to his fifty five overs later with a top-edged boundary off Logan van Beek.

He switched gears thereafter, and raced to his seventh ODI hundred off just 105 balls in the 35th over with a single off Aryan Dutt. It was his first in the ODI format since he had struck 193 and 101 in back-to-back innings against South Africa in April last year. Meanwhile, Babar, the top-ranked batter in the ICC ODI rankings currently, registered his 20th half-century in the format, his seventh fifty-plus score in eight innings, before falling to van Beek for 78, thereby ending a 168-run stand.

Earlier, Imam-ul-Haq struggled for a 19-ball 2, and was trapped leg-before by right-arm quick Vivian Khigma in the sixth over after Pakistan opted to bat.

The visitors were 194/2 from 36 overs at the time of writing, with Zaman joined by Mohammad Rizwan.

