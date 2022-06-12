WATCH: When MS Dhoni’s trick flick costed India five penalty runs

MS Dhoni had plenty of success as India wicket-keeper with his unorthodox, yet highly efficient glovework. However, there was one instance when it somewhat backfired.

The incident occured in the semi-final of the ICC Champions Trophy 2017.

MS Dhoni caught the players’ and spectators' imagination with his dynamic strokeplay and brilliant wicket-keeping skills during a decade and a half long international career, and is still going strong for the Chennai Super Kings in the IPL.

As for the glovework, his 829 dismissals across formats are only bettered by Mark Boucher (998) and Adam Gilchrist (905). He still holds the record for having affected the most stumpings in ODIs (123) and ODIs (34), and is a distant leader across formats with 195, well clear of the second placed Kumar Sangakkara (139).

Add to that the shrewd, smart run-outs - being made possible despite the batters’ speed or wayward throws - with some smart presence of mind. A classic example was Mitchell Marsh’s dismissal at the MCG in 2016, and that of Ross Taylor in his hometown Ranchi later that year.

However, there was one instance when his theatrics somewhat misfired.

It occurred during the second semi-final of the ICC Champions Trophy 2017 between India and Bangladesh at Edgbaston. Mahmudullah swept one from off-spinner Ravichandran Ashwin towards fine-leg. Dhoni had his glove off in case it was a matter of throwing, but Mosaddek Hossain had already made the crease by the time the throw reached Dhoni.

However, the wicketkeeper lobbed the ball towards the stumps, but it bounced off the glove lying behind the sticks while on its way. On-field umpire Richard Kettelborough awarded five penalty runs to the batting side, with the single too, being counted.

As per the game regulations, “If a protective helmet (or equipment) belonging to the fielding side is on the ground within the field of play, and the ball while in play strikes it, the ball shall become dead and, except in the circumstances of Law 34 (Hit the ball twice), 5 penalty runs shall then be awarded to the batting side, in addition to the penalty for a No ball or a Wide, if applicable.”

Watch the video here:

Anyone seen this happen before? 5 penalty runs as Dhoni discards his glove and then hits it with a shy at the stumps! 😱 #BANvIND #CT17

Bangladesh eventually finished 264/7, which India chased down with nine wickets and 9.5 overs remaining, with Rohit Sharma (123*) and Virat Kohli (96*) leading the way. Two days later, they’d go down to Pakistan by 180 runs in the final at The Oval.