WATCH: Women spectators claim receiving ENG v NZ tickets from BJP after empty-stadium flak

The local leaders of the party distributed complimentary tickets along with coupons for food and tea, with the aim of encouraging a substantial female presence in the stands.

Members of the Gujarat BJP have extended invitations for free entry to approximately 30,000 to 40,000 women in Ahmedabad for the inaugural match of the 2023 Cricket World Cup, which feature the reigning champions England facing off against New Zealand at the Narendra Modi Stadium on Thursday.

As reported by the Indian Express, local leaders of the party distributed complimentary tickets along with coupons for food and tea, with the aim of encouraging a substantial female presence in the stands.

The vice-president of the BJP in the Bodakdev area explained that the initiative to bring a large number of women to the stadium was inspired by the recent passage of the women's reservation Bill in Parliament.

“Around 30,000 to 40,000 women from Ahmedabad will be watching the game in the stadium. Our volunteers have been asked to send the names and tickets were handed to them today. Tickets upar se aaya hai (We got these tickets from the top). Kya hai na, 33 per cent women reservation Bill bhi pass hua hai (See, even the 33 per cent women’s reservation Bill has been passed). These women will be reaching the stadium on their own and will be given tea and food coupons,” Wadhawan was quoted by Indian Express as saying.

BJP and BBCI declared to provide tickets to women spectators for the 2023 ODI World Cup opener

These efforts began materializing a couple of days ago as BJP ward members instructed their associates to compile a list of interested women from various societies, apartment complexes, and booth areas eager to witness the World Cup match.

When asked about whether the party has exerted additional efforts to attract female spectators for the Cricket World Cup 2023 opening match, Gujarat BJP spokesperson Yamal Vyas denied such claims.

ALSO READ: "Filled a seat himself..": Fans lambast Jay Shah for empty stadium during World Cup opener

Notably, tickets for the opening match between England and New Zealand at the Narendra Modi Stadium, which has a capacity of over 1.3 lakh have not yet been fully allocated.

A few women claim they were given match passes by BJP. They'd come to watch India Pakistan cricket match today. #ENGvNZ pic.twitter.com/T9MsCjd7K3 — Mohammed Zubair (@zoo_bear) October 5, 2023

For more updates, follow CricXtasy on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, and YouTube.