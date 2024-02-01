Gujarat's latest signing to miss upcoming season due to skin cancer procedure

She had signed with the Gujarat Giants for the upcoming WPL season, set to commence on February 23.

Australian left-arm seamer Lauren Cheatle will be missing the remainder of the domestic season and the Women's Premier League (WPL) following a medical procedure for skin cancer on her neck. The procedure, which took place on Wednesday, marks Cheatle's continued battle against skin cancer, having previously undergone treatment in 2021.

Cheatle's absence will be deeply felt by her teams. She had signed with the Gujarat Giants for the upcoming WPL season, set to commence on February 23. Her unavailability for the tournament is a setback for the team, considering her impressive cricketing prowess. Additionally, her withdrawal from the Women's National Cricket League (WNCL) season for New South Wales is a significant loss, given her recent performance where she took 3 for 18 against ACT, showcasing her remarkable skill and form.

The 2023 season has been noteworthy for Cheatle. With 11 wickets at an average of 15.45, her contribution to New South Wales has been pivotal. Furthermore, her stint with the Sydney Sixers in the Women's Big Bash League (WBBL) further highlights her calibre as a cricketer, where she claimed 21 wickets at an average of 17.23.

Cricket New South Wales released a statement expressing hope for Cheatle's return. "Cheatle is aiming to return to training with NSW following the players' scheduled off-season break," the statement read, indicating a positive outlook for her future in the sport post-recovery.

Cheatle made a comeback to the Australian Test team late last year against India, marking her first international appearance since 2019. This return was a significant milestone following a series of shoulder injuries that had kept her away from international cricket. Her potential inclusion in the Test match against South Africa in Perth this month was highly anticipated, making her recent health-related setback all the more disheartening for fans and teammates alike.

The cricket community stands in solidarity with Cheatle during this challenging time. Her absence in the upcoming tournaments will be noticeable, but the primary focus remains on her health and recovery.

